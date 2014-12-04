From Jamie's roast potato trick to Nigella's sprouts secret, Britain's best foodies share tips and tricks for Christmas dinner

It's the most wonderful time of the year... unless you're in charge of the cooking.

Rustling up a meal for a dozen or so hungry guests come Christmas day is a mighty task and it's no surprise many of us allocated chefs end up weeping into our wine glasses over a burnt tray of spouts come 4pm.

But cooking for Christmas doesn't have to be stressful. Here, Britain's top chefs and food writers - from Nigella Lawson to Jamie Oliver and Gizzi Erskine - share their tips on how to plan for and execute the perfect festive feast.

Whatever you're looking for - whether it's practical tips such as the best way to roast your potatoes and how to prep your turkey, actual recipes (including veggie options and alternative Christmas puddings) or the logistics of planning ahead and shopping online - we've got it covered.

Read on for a comprehensive guide of all aspects of the Christmas meal and raise a toast to the best celebration yet...