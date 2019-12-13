Alternative Christmas food inspiration, from pasta to panettone

And while you might think of ruby-red pomegranate seeds and green herbs speckling salads, there’s also a lot of delicious beige fare that is up there, from flatbreads to hummus to pastries. So we asked Honey & Smoke founders Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich to share their tips for putting a new spin on your festive spread.

Incorporate on-trend ingredients

“Sesame and tahini are integral to our cooking but are ingredients that seem to be getting a lot of love this year. We make little tahini and lemon cookies which are rolled in sesame seeds and serve dips such as hummus. We also make borekita pastries, which are filled with spinach and feta, and spiced butternut squash phylas [snailshaped pastries].”