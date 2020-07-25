Coffee, maple and walnut cake recipe that’s perfect for afternoon tea
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Say hello to this deliciously morish coffee, maple and walnut cake recipe; a certified crowd pleaser for when you next invite your friends for tea.
There’s something so satisfying about lifting a freshly baked cake out of the oven, breathing in its sweet scent and thinking “look at me, I made this!”
Served with a cup of tea, classic cakes like Victoria sponge or carrot cake are unbeatable in our eyes, but there’s one in particular that makes our tastebuds scream for more.
Coffee, maple and walnut cake has it all. The rich bitterness of the coffee mixed with the creamy, nutty taste of walnuts and, of course, the sweetness of maple syrup to finish it all off.
This Maple from Canada recipe will help you achieve not only a perfectly balanced blend of flavours and a moist sponge (which is essential, we think you’ll agree), but also an indulgent wedge of icing and buttercream as well.
After you’ve given it a test run yourself, we doubt you’ll be able to refrain from inviting your friends over for a spot of afternoon tea and a large slice of this delicious cake.
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 5 tsp strong instant coffee
- 2 tbsp pure maple syrup (preferably golden colour for its delicate flavour)
- 150ml buttermilk
- 175g unsalted butter
- 150g maple sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 200g self-raising flour
- 50g cornflour
- 1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 75g rough chopped walnuts
For the buttercream icing and filling:
- 300g softened unsalted butter
- 275g maple sugar
- 4 tbsp instant coffee granules
- 25g walnuts, chopped/halved for decoration
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/ Gas 4 and lightly grease two 8” round cake tins
- Dissolve the coffee granules in the maple syrup and stir in the buttermilk before mixing together
- In a large mixing bowl, add the butter, maple sugar and eggs and beat until creamy and fluffy. To this, add flour, cornflour and bicarbonate of soda and stir together slowly adding coffee, maple and buttermilk mix. Fold through
- Finally, stir through the chopped walnuts. Divide mixture evenly between both cake tins, place on a middle shelf and bake for 35 minutes, reducing temperature to 155°C/Gas 2 after 25 minutes
- Remove from oven and leave to stand in the tins for 2 minutes before turning out onto wire racks to cool
To make the icing:
- Place the butter, maple sugar and coffee into a bowl and beat together until creamy, light and fluffy. Make sure the coffee granules are fully dissolved and blended in
- Divide mixture in two and when sponge cakes are fully cooled, apply a thick layer of buttercream to one side and spread out all over to the edges
- Cover with second sponge and apply remaining buttercream to the top, spread and decorate with walnut halves
Images: Maple from Canada