There’s something so satisfying about lifting a freshly baked cake out of the oven, breathing in its sweet scent and thinking “look at me, I made this!”

Served with a cup of tea, classic cakes like Victoria sponge or carrot cake are unbeatable in our eyes, but there’s one in particular that makes our tastebuds scream for more.

Coffee, maple and walnut cake has it all. The rich bitterness of the coffee mixed with the creamy, nutty taste of walnuts and, of course, the sweetness of maple syrup to finish it all off.

This Maple from Canada recipe will help you achieve not only a perfectly balanced blend of flavours and a moist sponge (which is essential, we think you’ll agree), but also an indulgent wedge of icing and buttercream as well.