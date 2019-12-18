Electric Coffee Company

Talking of pioneers… just by Ealing Broadway Station, you’ll find the Electric Coffee Company, which has been going since 2008 with husband and wife team Simon and Oksana at the helm. From humble beginnings, it’s slowly grown in size, extending into vacant space behind the shop to cater for ever-growing demand. These days it roasts its own beans from a dedicated roastery down in Sussex, while back in the shop, breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch services have been added to the repertoire, proving to be just as popular as the coffee.

Lanark Coffee

At the other end of the scale from Electric Coffee Co., Lanark Coffee has been serving superb coffee since the summer of 2014 from a tiny space at the western end of Hackney Road. Lanark, and its owners, Greg and Dom, pride themselves on variety, buying in small batches of 3-4 kg of coffee at a time before moving onto something else. This way, you get to try coffee from some of London’s best roasters, as well as those from further afield, without ever having to go any further than Hackney.

Frequency

Frequency is slightly off the beaten track between King’s Cross and Exmouth Market, tucked away in a little parade of shops. It’s a cosy space, long and thin, with seating at the front and in a little room at the back if you want to escape the comings and goings of the other customers. There’s also a wonderful basement split into a number of small rooms. Perhaps the best feature, though, other than the excellent coffee, is the warm welcome you’ll get from owners Justo and Joey.

Lever & Bloom

Making great coffee is hard enough when you do it indoors, but Mounir, the owner of Lever & Bloom, has the elements to contend with as well. Come rain or shine, you’ll find him serving top-quality coffee from a little van on the corner of Byng Place in Bloomsbury, with the magnificent Church of Christ the King as a backdrop. If you want to linger, there are several tables (provided by the local council) where you can sit and enjoy your coffee and perhaps have one of the excellent cakes, all of which are made by Mounir’s wife.