Ravneet says: “It took me quite some time to perfect this simple lemon loaf, I basically made quite a few average ones to get to the one I consider to be IT. I grew up eating those Mr Kipling lemon slices with my family, sharing the M&S lemon loaf with friends and always associating citrus sponges with comfort. Now that I can make my own version it’s my go-to when taking a cake along with me to my friends and a new family favourite.”

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

3 eggs

225g sugar

180g self-raising flour

75g butter, melted

100g double cream

zest of 3 lemons

For the syrup:

75g sugar

100g water

2 lemons (for lemon juice)

Method

Beat the eggs with the sugar until pale but don’t whip it like crazy (this will affect the rise of the cake and you’ll end up with a sugary top layer that doesn’t dome nicely).

Melt the butter completely and add in the double cream to the melted butter off the heat. Afterward, pour this slowly into the egg mix and combine. Sift the flour and salt together, add to the egg mixture and fold through. Add in the lemon zest made from three lemons.

Pour the mixture into a lined loaf tin and bake at 160°C for 45-50 minutes. In the meantime, make the syrup by heating the sugar and water together and adding the lemon juice at the end.

Allow the loaf to cool slightly in the tin. When the cake comes out of the oven, allow it to cool until it is no longer hot to the touch but still slightly warm.

Poke holes throughout the top with a skewer. Pour over the warm syrup gently and evenly. Allow the loaf to cool further.

Make the icing by whisking together icing sugar and lemon juice squeezed from two of the lemons. Brush this over the cooled cake.

Eat!

Ravneet has worked as a pastry chef for eight years, and is the co-founder of Puff the Bakery. After completing a psychology degree, she studied at Le Cordon Bleu before working her way up the ranks in different pastry sections including St John, Llewelyn’s, Black Axe Mangal and Wild by Tart. Follow her here