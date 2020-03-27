Italy might be on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped this Italian nonna from running her pasta-making courses. Nonna Nerina, who usually runs the classes at her countryside workshop just outside of Rome, has taken the course online. This means that you can book sessions through Airbnb and make your own pasta at home. Let’s face it, we’ve all got plenty of time to cook at home right now. And you only need simple ingredients to make pasta.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nonna Nerina and her home-cooking course.