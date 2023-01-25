Method

For the bramble cream: Pour the cream into a pan and bring to a boil. Place the chocolate into a bowl and pour over the heated cream. Whisk until combined and then leave to cool in the fridge for a minimum of two hours (ideally overnight). Remove and whip the mixture to soft peaks before adding the blackberries and whipping to firm peaks. Set aside.

For the oat crumble: Cream together the butter and sugar with the rest of the oat crumble dry ingredients and mix well. Roll the mixture out like a sheet of biscuit to about 1cm thick. Bake at 180 degrees Celcius, checking after 15 minutes. Take it out when it is a nice golden brown, allow it to cool and then break it into a crumble. Set aside.

For the anglaise: Bring the milk and cream to the boil and whisk the egg and sugar together. Take the milk and cream mixture off the heat and carefully whisk into the egg and sugar mix before adding the vanilla. Whisk the mixture slowly on a gentle heat until it thickly coats the back of a spoon and then leave to cool. Set aside.

For the whisky honey: Add the honey to a small pan and bring to the boil for one minute, then deglaze with the whisky. Blend into the anglaise when cool (but set a bit of the syrup aside to drizzle over the finished dessert). Churn the anglaise in an ice cream machine.

To serve: Pipe or spoon the bramble cream into glasses or bowls, sprinkle the oat crumble mix over and drizzle with whisky honey. Serve with whisky honey ice cream and garnish with brambles and mint leaves.