Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

2. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over a medium-high heat. Add the sausage meat, breaking it up with a wooden spoon as you go, and cook for about five minutes, or until well browned. Remove with a slotted spoon to a large bowl.

3. In the same pan, cook the peppers and mushrooms for about 10 minutes until soft and caramelised, then remove to the bowl with the sausage meat.

4. Add another glug of oil to the pan, if needed, and cook the onion for about five minutes, or until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and cook for one minute until aromatic. Add the passata, oregano and chilli flakes and bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for about 15 minutes until thickened. Taste and season with the sugar and some salt and pepper – the sauce should be slightly sweet with a kick.

5. Add about 115g (½ cup) of the sauce to the sausage mixture in the bowl and stir to coat. Set the remaining sauce aside to cool.

6. Line a large ovenproof frying pan (skillet) or a deep round baking pan with baking paper, then lay five tortillas into the pan so that they cover the bottom and overlap. Place just over half of the mozzarella into the middle, followed by the sausage mixture. Arrange a layer of sliced pepperoni on top, then top with the remaining mozzarella. Place the final tortilla on top to cover, then fold over the edges of the tortillas to enclose. Place a piece of greaseproof paper on top, then weight down with another heavy flat bottomed pan.

7. Bake for 25 minutes, then remove and turn the wrap over onto a board, then slide it back into the pan. Spread the top with a good layer of the tomato sauce and return to the oven for five minutes. Sprinkle with grated parmesan before serving.

8. Serve with any remaining tomato sauce and extra parmesan on the side.