Pancake Day 2021: best vegan pancake recipes and toppings to try at home
Megan Murray
Vegan pancake recipe ideas – both sweet and savoury – for a mouthwatering Shrove Tuesday at home.
Unfortunately, we won’t be dining out on fluffy stacks at a hip brunch haunt this Pancake Day. Instead, 16 February 2021 is all about flexing your flipping skills in the kitchen and trying pancake recipes at home.
In the past, being vegan has meant missing out on some of the fun of pancake day. After all, historically, Shrove Tuesday marked the day when people cleared out their cupboards and use up leftover flour, eggs and milk before spring.
Now, though, there are lots of seriously delicious vegan pancake recipes out there and after consulting nutritionists, independent brands and well-known supermarkets we’ve picked out some of our favourites for you to try.
Below you’ll find six lip-smackingly good vegan pancake recipes to choose from, featuring tasty combinations such as banana and peanut butter or coconut and goji berry, as well as plain and simple if you’re looking for something more traditional.
So keep these on hand and go fourth to your local supermarket; Pancake Day is now officially yours for the taking.
Paleo Protein Pancakes
Ingredients:
125g polenta flour
125g gluten free flour
Two scoops of Paleo protein powder (by Natures Plus £22.50)
One half tea spoon baking powder
One banana
250 ml coconut milk sugar free
One teaspoon cinnamon
Two tablespoons of soaked goji berries
Coconut oil for frying
Method:
1. Mix all the dry ingredients into a bowl
2. Mash a banana and add it to the mix along with the soaked goji berries
3. Add the milk, pouring it in small quantities
4. Heat a well oiled pan (using coconut oil) over medium-high heat and pour the pancake mix in a ladle at a time
5. Cook until bubbles begin to form and the edges become gold
6. Flip and keep the pancake in the pan until golden brown
7. Add cinnamon to taste and serve with your favourite fresh fruit
Recipe courtesy of Nutritionist Martina Della Vedova
Banana and Peanut Butter Vegan Pancakes
Ingredients:
One ripe banana (plus extra to serve)
50g The Foodie Market whole nut crunchy peanut butter (plus extra to serve)
100g The Pantry plain flour
Half teaspoon of The Pantry baking powder
Two tablespoons of Specially Selected maple syrup
150ml Acti Leaf soya milk
One tablespoon of sunflower oil (for cooking)
Method:
1. Mash one banana in a bowl using a fork and then beat in 50g of peanut butter and the maple syrup
2. Add the plain flour and baking powder and then gradually add the soya milk and mix until smooth
3. Heat a frying pan, grease with a little sunflower oil and spoon the mixture into the pan (about two tablespoons per pancake)
4. Cook for two to three minutes until bubbles appear and then flip, cooking with a spatula for a few more minutes
5. Serve with the remaining peanut butter and fresh sliced banana
Recipe courtesy of Aldi
Sambazon’s Purple Açaí Pancakes
Ingredients:
One banana
One tablespoon of virgin coconut oil
100g plain flour
Half teaspoon of baking powder
200ml dairy-free milk
One sachet Sambazon açaí frozen superfruit pack – original or unsweetened
Berries of your choice to serve
Agave Nectar to finish
Method:
1. In a mixing bowl, mash the banana with a fork
2. Add the flour and baking powder and stir the mixture together, then gradually add dairy-free milk while continuing to stir
3. Add virgin coconut oil to a frying pan at a medium heat until the oil melts
4. Add a large spoonful of the batter into the pan and cook until tiny bubbles start to appear on the top of the pancake. Then flip over the pancake and cook for a further couple of minutes
5. To serve, place the pancakes on a plate and drizzle with agave nectar before topping with fruit
Recipe courtesy of Sambazon
Vegan Blini Pancakes
Ingredients:
One tablespoon ground flaxseed
Three tablespoons of water
40g buckwheat flour
40g gluten free flour mix
Quarter of a teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda
Half a teaspoon of gluten free baking powder
One teaspoon of Demerara sugar
Quarter of a teaspoon sea salt
80ml rice or nut milk
Quarter of a teaspoon of vanilla extract
Half a tablespoon of vegetable oil
Method:
1. Place the ground flaxseed in a jug and add the water, mix and set aside for a couple of minutes whilst you prepare the rest of the ingredients
2. Combine the flours, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, sugar and sea salt in a bowl, stir to mix well
3. Measure the rice or nut milk into the jug with the flaxseed, add the vanilla extract and vegetable oil and mix to combine
4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and add the wet ingredients, mix well to form a smooth batter
5. Heat a non stick frying pan and add a little oil. Once the pan is hot add spoonful’s of the batter, making the pancakes as large or small as you like. Allow them to cook until bubbles begin to emerge on the surface of the batter, (this is how you know its time to flip the pancakes), turn each pancake over and and cook for a further one to two minutes (depending upon their size) until cooked through
Recipe courtesy of Noisette Bakehouse Sarah Lemanski
Classic Vegan Pancakes
Ingredients:
One and three quarters cups of plain flour
One tablespoon of baking powder
Two tablespoons of caster sugar
One pinch of salt
One cup non-dairy milk of your choice
Two teaspoons of organic cider vinegar
One tablespoon of ground flax seed
Half a cup of water
Three tablespoons of vegetable oil
Half a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract
Method:
1. In a large bowl sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar
2. Measure the milk into a large jug. Add the cider vinegar and ground flax seeds. Mix these with a fork - bear with it, it will take a couple of minutes to get everything fully incorporated
3. Make a well in the centre of your dry ingredients and add the liquid from the jug. Pour in the water, vegetable oil and vanilla. Mix using a fork until a thick, lumpy batter forms - don’t be tempted to use an electric whisk, this will make your pancakes tough. The batter doesn’t need to be smooth, just well mixed
4. Leave the batter to rest for 10 minutes, during which time have your pan heating up on a medium-low setting
5. Lightly coat the pan in oil. Add a third cup of batter for each pancake, and cook for about 4 minutes, until puffy. Flip the pancakes, adding a new coat of oil to the pan, and cook for another 3 minutes or so. Don’t try and cook too many at once, you can keep those you’ve done warm under a layer of foil
6. Smother in delicious toppings and devour
Recipe courtesy of Hyde Park Book Club’s Helen Sutcliffe
Vegan American-style pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
1 cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons coconut oil (melted)
1 cup non-dairy milk (coconut is best)
Tablespoon coconut oil for cooking
Method:
1: Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Use a sieve to prevent lumps.
2: Add the wet ingredients and whisk until smooth.
3: Set the batter aside to rest while you heat the pan. Ideally you want to leave the batter for about 10 minutes to rest.
4: Add the coconut oil to the pan and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add 2 tablespoons (or a ladle) of mixture to the pan, making about 3 per batch.
5: Fry the pancakes for 2-3 minutes per side until browning at the edges.Transfer cooked pancakes to a warm plate and add more oil to the pan as needed.
We recommend teaming your delicious fluffy American pancakes with figs or berries, or served warm with a dollop of maple syrup, but you can of course serve them with whatever you like, sweet or savoury.
Recipe from UpCircle Beauty
Images: Getty Images / Caitlin Greene / UpCircle Beauty