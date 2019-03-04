Vegan Blini Pancakes

Ingredients:

One tablespoon ground flaxseed

Three tablespoons of water

40g buckwheat flour

40g gluten free flour mix

Quarter of a teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

Half a teaspoon of gluten free baking powder

One teaspoon of Demerara sugar

Quarter of a teaspoon sea salt

80ml rice or nut milk

Quarter of a teaspoon of vanilla extract

Half a tablespoon of vegetable oil

Method:

1. Place the ground flaxseed in a jug and add the water, mix and set aside for a couple of minutes whilst you prepare the rest of the ingredients

2. Combine the flours, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, sugar and sea salt in a bowl, stir to mix well

3. Measure the rice or nut milk into the jug with the flaxseed, add the vanilla extract and vegetable oil and mix to combine

4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and add the wet ingredients, mix well to form a smooth batter

5. Heat a non stick frying pan and add a little oil. Once the pan is hot add spoonful’s of the batter, making the pancakes as large or small as you like. Allow them to cook until bubbles begin to emerge on the surface of the batter, (this is how you know its time to flip the pancakes), turn each pancake over and and cook for a further one to two minutes (depending upon their size) until cooked through

Recipe courtesy of Noisette Bakehouse Sarah Lemanski