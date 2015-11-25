20 ways to celebrate Thanksgiving
As our friends across the pond celebrate Thanksgiving this week, grab yourself a taste of the festive spirit with these hearty Autumnal recipes. From moreish macaroni cheese to heavenly cheesecake and pecan pie you just can't get enough of, these dishes are all you need to re-create your very own Thanksgiving meal - like Christmas come early...
Mashed potatoes
Recipe from manyfacesofpotatoes.co.uk
Ingredients (serves 6)
1kg potatoes, scrubbed but unpeeled
1tbs of coarse salt
250g butter, diced and chilled
250ml full fat milk
Method
1. Place the potatoes in a saucepan and cover with 2 litres of cold water and the salt and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, cover and cook for about 25 minutes (or until a knife slips into the potatoes easily and cleanly)
2. Drain the potatoes and peel. Put the cooked potatoes through a food mill(fitted with its finest disk) into a large saucepan
3. Cook at medium heat and stir vigorously with a spatula for about 5 minutes until water is evaporated
4. Rinse a small saucepan and pour out the excess water but do not wipe it dry
5. Bring the milk to boil in a separate saucepan and set aside
6. Place the mash in the damp saucepan and cook at low heat whilst gradually adding in the butter and stirring continuously for a smooth, creamy finish.
7. Pour the hot milk in a thin stream, keeping low cooking flame, stirring the mixture briskly until all the milk is absorbed
8. Remove from heat and add seasoning to taste
Cranberry Sauce
Recipe from Great British Chefs
Ingredients
2 oranges, zested
400ml of orange juice
1kg of cranberries
1 pinch of ground ginger
1 pinch of mixed spice
1 pinch of cinnamon
400g of brown sugar
Method
1. Start by combining the orange juice, zest and spices in a heavy based saucepan. Bring to a simmer and reduce by half. Add the cranberries and cook on a very low heat to slowly stew the fruit without burning
2. As soon as the cranberry mixture resembles a loose jam-like consistency, add the sugar and bring back to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for a further 10 minutes, then remove from the heat
3. When warm, taste for sweetness, adding sugar to taste. Remember that you want to achieve a balance between sweet and sour. Freeze if storing for more than 3 days or refrigerate before serving
4. Serve either with Thanksgiving dinner or the following day with cold cuts of meat
Cheese and Corn Pudding
Recipe from ocado.com
Ingredients (serves 8)
5 fresh corn , kernels removed or 2 × 400g cans sweetcorn kernels, drained
280g mature cheddar cheese , grated
25g butter, melted, a little extra for greasing
2 large eggs
4 tbsp plain white flour
2 tbsp sugar
¼ tsp salt
1 pinch cayenne pepper
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 160°C (325°F/Gas 3) and lightly grease the serving dish. Put three-quarters of the corn kernels in a blender and blend to a purée. Add three-quarters of the cheese, the butter, eggs, flour, sugar, and salt and process with the corn kernels.
2. Pour the corn mixture into the prepared dish, stir in the remaining kernels and smooth the surface. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and cayenne pepper on top.
3. Bake for 45 minutes, or until set and golden. Leave the pudding to stand for 5 minutes, then serve hot from the dish.
Macaroni cheese
Recipe from When Mac Met Cheese/ @MacMetCheese
Ingredients (serves 4)
250g of macaroni (elbow pasta)
40g Butter
40g Plain flour
1 pint of milk
2 tea spoon Dijon mustard
Pinch of Salt and Pinch of coarse black pepper
300g mature cheddar grated
1 ball of good quality mozzarella torn to small pieces
50g parmesan grated
4 table spoons of green jalapeños finely chopped
20g Rocket finely chopped
100g Small Plum tomatoes chopped
250g Bacon lardons
Instructions
1. Cook the macaroni in a large saucepan of boiling salted water for 8-10 minutes; drain well and set aside.
2. Whilst the pasta is cooking, place the milk in to a saucepan on a low heat. Let it cook very slowly up to simmering point will take approximately 5 mins. Set aside.
3. In a separate saucepan melt the butter gently, don't let it over heat. Once the butter has melted fully add the flour over a medium heat and using a small pointed wooden spoon, stir quite vigorously to make a smooth, glossy paste.
5. Gradually whisk in the milk, a little at a time. Cook for 10-15 minutes to a thickened and smooth sauce. Add the dijon mustard and season to taste. Set béchamel aside.
6. Heat a saucepan on a medium heat. Once hot add 4 ladle-full of the béchamel and then add the cheeses. Using a heat proof spatular mix everything till all melted. Once all the cheeses are melted add the jalapeños, plum tomatoes and bacon lardons. Once all mixed in add the pasta and then the rocket.
7. Mix all the ingredients together for one minute, all the time stirring and if you can flipping. Then serve.
Chestnut, mushroom & shallot pie
Recipe from ukshallot.com
Ingredients (serves 4)
200g cooked chestnuts (such as Merchant Gourmet vacuum packed)
2 bay leaves
1 sprig fresh rosemary
200ml red wine
300ml vegetable stock
25g butter
1tbsp olive oil
12 shallots, peeled & left whole
250g chestnut mushrooms, cut into quarters
2 tbsp Beurre Manie (1 tbsp flour mixed to a paste with 1 tbsp softened butter)
2 tsp Dijon mustard
freshly ground black pepper
2 tbsp flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
225g puff pastry
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6.
2. Melt the butter in a frying pan, add the olive oil to stop it burning and fry the onions until slightly browned, about 5 minutes.
3. Add the mushrooms, bay leaves and rosemary and cook for a further 4-5 minutes.
4. Add the chestnuts, red wine and vegetable stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 20-30 minutes until the onions are soft.
5. Add the beurre manie, stirring constantly until is dissolves, and cook for a further 5 minutes until the sauce is thickened.
6. Stir in the mustard and flat leaf parsley and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Spoon the mixture into a pie dish.
7. Roll out the pastry on a floured surface and place on top of filling, crimping the edges to seal the pie. Cut a cross in the top of the pastry to let the steam out during cooking.
8. Bake for about 20 minutes until golden. Serve immediately.
Beetroot tartlets
Recipe from Kerrygold Butter
Ingredients (serves 8)
For the pastry:
250g plain flour
125g butter, now softer, chilled and cut into cubes
1 beaten egg
100ml cold water
For the filling:
8 tablespoons mascarpone cheese
2 tbsp fresh mint, chopped
3 boiled beetroots (vacuum packed), drained and sliced
3 large tomatoes, sliced
110g extra mature cheddar cheese, grated salad or vegetables, to serve
Method
1. To make the pastry, sift the flour into a large bowl and rub in the butter with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Beat the egg and cold water together, then add just enough to the flour mixture to bring together to form a ball. Knead lightly, then cover and chill for 20-30 minutes.
2. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and use to line 8x10cm (4 inch) individual flan tins. Chill for a further 10 minutes.
3. Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan oven 180°C/Gas Mark 4.
4. Spread 1 tbsp of mascarpone cheese over the base of each tartlet, then sprinkle with a little chopped mint. Place 3-4 slices of beetroot and 2 slices of tomato on top of each tartlet. Sprinkle with the grated cheese.
5. Place on baking sheets and bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden and bubbling. Serve warm or cold, with salad or vegetables.
Squash with Chestnuts and Cranberries
Recipe from ocado.com
Ingredients
1 -2 tbsp olive oil
1 knob butter
1 pinch allspice
1 pinch cinnamon
1 butternut squash, peeled, halved, deseeded, and cut into bite-sized pieces
200g chestnuts
50g fresh cranberries or frozen cranberries, thawed
1 pinch salt
1 pinch black pepper
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F/Gas 6). Heat the oil and butter in a large frying pan, add the allspice, cinnamon, and squash, season well with salt and black pepper, and cook over a low-medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes, or until the squash begins to soften a little. Add a little more oil, if needed.
2. Add the chestnuts and stir so they are coated with the oil. Cook over a low heat for 5–10 minutes, then add the cranberries and cook for 5 minutes more.
3. Taste, and season again, if needed, adding a little sugar if the cranberries are too tart (cook until the sugar has dissolved). Serve with roast chicken or turkey.
Prune and Goat’s Cheese Tarts
Recipe from California Prunes
Ingredients (serves 6)
500g pack of ready bought short crust pastry
75g walnuts roughly chopped
125g prunes roughly chopped
3 teaspoons freshly chopped thyme leaves plus 6 stalks for garnish
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
200g semi-soft goat’s cheese crumbled
150ml double cream
2 eggs
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas mark 6
2. Divide the pastry into 6 portions then roll out each one and use to line 6 x 10cm round loose bottom flan tins
3. Trim, then line with parchment paper and baking beans and bake in the oven for about 15 minutes until the pastry edges are pale golden
4. Remove the beans and paper and put the tart cases to one side
5. Mix together the walnuts, prunes, thyme leaves and goat’s cheese and season well with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
6. Divide mixture between the tart cases
Lightly whisk the cream and eggs together then pour carefully over the tarts
7. Add a pinch of freshly ground black pepper to each one and put in the oven to bake for about 15 minutes or until golden and set. Remove and leave for 5 minutes before serving.
8. Serve topped with a thyme leaf, a lightly dressed salad and a generous spoonful of tangy chutney
Garlic and herb buttered turkey
Recipe from Very Lazy
Ingredients (serves 8)
250g softened butter
4 tbsp garlic paste
4 -6 tbsp of chopped fresh or dried herbs (chives, parsley, thyme, rosemary)
3.6kg turkey
Method
1. Preheat an oven to 200C.
2. Mix together the butter, garlic and herbs.
3. Place the butter mixture inside the turkey carcass (and also some under the turkey breast skin if you like - lift up the skin with your fingers from the front and back).
4. Season the turkey with salt and pepper. Place in a large roasting dish and add 2 cups of water. Roast for about 2.5-3 hours. Keep topping up with water if it goes dry (you should just have about 1cm of water at the bottom of the tray at all times).
5. Check the juices of the turkey are running clear and not pink.
6. Serve with all the trimmings plus the buttery juices in the roasting pan.
Apricot stuffing
Recipe from Great British Chefs
Ingredients (serves 6)
1kg pork mince
150g dried apricots
150g white breadcrumbs
1 onion, finely chopped
1 tbsp herbes de Provence
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 tbsp brandy
Salt
Pepper
Method
1. Bring the apricots to the boil in the brandy and a splash of water then leave to soak until softened. Drain off liquid and dice the apricots
2. Combine all the remaining stuffing ingredients with the apricots, correct the seasoning and chill (or freeze in a lidded container until needed). Defrost over night in the fridge before using
3. Use to stuff the neck of a 6kg turkey before roasting, or roll into balls and roast in the oven for approximately 25 minutes or until lightly browned all over.
Roasted Turkey with Spiced Cranberry, Apple and Sage Stuffing
Recipe from Totally Traditional Turkeys
Ingredients (serve 10)
5kg free-range turkey
5 tbsp rapeseed oil
Sea salt and black pepper
50g butter
1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped
½ tsp mixed spice
1 clove garlic, peeled and finely chopped
200g fresh breadcrumbs
2 eating apples
250g cranberries
50g dried apple, cut into small pieces
2 tbsp fresh sage leaves, chopped
750g sausage meat
2 tbsp chopped parsley
Grated zest of a small orange
1 large egg, beaten
Method
1. Preheat oven to 230°C/Gas Mark 8
2. Remove turkey giblets and reserve. Rinse the turkey inside and out and dry well.
3. Place the turkey in a large roasting pan, brush the turkey generously with rapeseed oil and season with sea salt and black pepper and cover with foil.
4. Place the prepared turkey in the pre-heated oven and cook at this temperature for the first 30 minutes. Then, lower the oven temperature to 180°C/Gas Mark 4 and cook for approximately 30 minutes per kilo, basting every hour.
5. To prepare the stuffing: heat the butter and rapeseed oil until the butter has melted. Add the onion and mixed spice, fry gently until well softened but not browned. Stir in the garlic and breadcrumbs and season well with sea salt and black pepper. Remove from the heat and place in a bowl, leave to cool. Peel the apples, cut into quarters, remove the core and cut into small cubes. Mix the cubed apples, cranberries, dried apple, sage, sausage meat, parsley and orange zest with the onion mixture, season well with sea salt and black pepper using clean hands and then mix in the beaten egg. The mixture should be quite firm, with wet hands, mould the stuffing into balls the size of a golf ball.
6. Place the stuffing balls on a greased baking sheet and bake in the pre-heated oven for about 20 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through.
7. When the turkey is approximately 35 minutes before the end of cooking, remove the foil, drain off any of the excess fat and cook for a further 35 minutes or until golden brown.
8. Transfer the turkey to a platter and cover loosely with foil and leave to rest for 20-30 minutes.
9. Serve the turkey carved with stuffing balls .
Pistachio, Sage & Cream Cheese Roast Cockerel
Recipe from Packington Free Range
Ingredients (serves 10)
1 x 150g packet garlic and herb Boursin cheese
1 clove garlic, crushed
25g unsalted and shelled pistachio nuts, chopped
grated rind and juice of 1/2 lemon
1 tbsp fresh chopped sage
1 x 4kg free range cockerel
8 rashers smoked streaky bacon
olive oil
4 tbsp sherry
400 ml good chicken stock or vegetable juices
1. Preheat the oven to 180 C/Gas Mark 4. Mix together the cheese, garlic, pistachios, lemon rind and juice, sage and seasoning until well combined.
2. Place the cockerel on a board and carefully ease your fingers then your hand under the skin of the cockerel at the neck end freeing it from the breast meat. Smear the cheese mixture over the breast meat under the skin. Then tuck the flap of skin underneath.
3. Arrange the bacon over the breast and drizzle over oil and season. Place in a large roasting tin and cover with foil. Calculate cooking time allowing 16 minutes per 450g/1lb plus 16 minutes or until juices run clear from the thigh when pierced with a knife or skewer. Remove the foil for the last 45 minutes to allow the cockerel to brown.
4. Remove the cockerel from the oven and transfer to a warm serving plate. Cover with foil and allow to rest for 20-30 minutes. Meanwhile skim most of the fat from the roasting pan and discard. Scrape the meat juices in the pan together. Place over a low heat and blend in sherry and stock. Bring to the boil, stirring and season to taste. Serve the gravy with the cockerel.
Spiced blackberry and apple crumble
Recipe from Kerrygold Butter
Ingredients (serves 6-8)
For the filling:
500g Bramley apples peeled, cored and diced
50g caster sugar
1-2 tbsp water
200g blackberries, fresh or frozen
Whipped cream, to serve
Sprinkling of brown sugar, to serve
For the crumble
225g plain flour
110g butter, now softer
110g caster sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180°C/ fan oven 160°C/Gas Mark 4.
2. Place the apples, sugar and water in to a saucepan and place on a medium heat. Bring to a simmer and stew, stirring occasionally for 5-7 minutes until quite soft. Transfer to a pie dish, then allow to cool as you prepare the crumble.
3. Place the flour and butter in a mixing bowl, then use your fingertips to rub together until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs.
4. Next mix in the sugar and cinnamon. Scatter the blackberries over the apple mixture, then cover with the crumble mixture.
5. Place in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes or until the crumble is golden and crisp.
6. Serve warm with some whipped cream and a sprinkling of soft brown sugar.
Pumpkin cake
Recipe from Dr. Oetker
Ingredients (serves 12)
300ml corn oil
4 medium eggs
250g lift soft brown sugar
2 tbsp vanilla extract
150g sultanas, chopped
100g walnuts, chopped
1 pumpkin (500g peeled weight), coarsely grated
Zest and juice of ½ orange (2 tbsp juice)
Zest of 1 lemon
400g plain flour
1½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
1½ tsp baking powder
2 tsp ground mixed spice
1 tbsp ground cinnamon
For the icing:
600g cream cheese
150g icing sugar
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Zest of ½ orange
For the pumpkins:
2-3 drops red food colour
250g marzipan
36 cloves
Method
1. Heat the oven to Mark 4/180°C. Grease and line two 20cm loose-based cake tins. In a bowl, whisk together the oil, eggs, sugar and vanilla.
2. Fold in the sultanas, walnuts, pumpkin, orange juice and zests. Sift in the flour, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder and spices, and mix to combine.
3. Divide between the tins, bake for 40-45 mins, or until springy to the touch and a skewer comes out clean. Leave to cool in the tins for a few mins, then turn out onto wire racks until completely cool.
4. For the icing, whisk together the cream cheese, icing sugar, lemon zest and juices until light and thick. Use half to sandwich the cakes together, and spread the remainder on top.
5. For the pumpkins mix 2-3 drops of red food colouring into the marzipan (wear gloves) and make into 12 balls. Use the back of a knife to make indents; add cloves for stalks and eyes.
Pecan Pie
Recipe from Leisure Range 90 Cooker
Ingredients (serves 8)
For the pastry:
150g plain flour
1 tablespoon caster sugar
A pinch of salt
100g unsalted butter, chilled and cut into cubes
For the filling:
250g pecan halves
3 large eggs, beaten
125g golden syrup
175g soft brown sugar
3 tablespoons whisky or orange juice
40g unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
you will also need a 23 to 24cm loose–bottomed tart tin
Method
1. Make the pastry: place the flour, sugar and salt in a food processor or mixing bowl and blitz or rub in the butter until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add 2 tablespoons of cold water and bind until it just comes together, adding a little more water if it is needed. Knead very lightly on a floured surface to form a smooth dough. Roll out and line the tart tin. Prick the base several times with a fork and chill in the fridge for about 20 to 30 minutes.
2. Preheat the oven to 200ºC/fan 180ºC fan oven/gas 6.
3. Line the chilled pastry case with a piece of greaseproof paper and fill with a layer of baking beans or rice. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove the paper, brush the base with a little of the beaten egg and cook for a further 5 minutes until the pastry is just becoming golden.
4. During the last 5 minutes of cooking the pastry, spread the pecan nuts on baking tray and toast them in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove and leave to cool slightly.
5. Reduce the oven temperature to 160ºC/fan 140ºC/gas 2–3.
6. Roughly chop half the pecans and mix with all the rest of the filling ingredients, including the whole pecans. Pour and spread into the pastry case. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the centre is just set.
7. Serve warm with the extra-thick cream, clotted cream or ice cream, or cold with pouring cream.
Grasshopper pie
Recipe from The Hummingbird Bakery Cake Days (Collins, £20)
Ingredients (serves 10–12)
For the biscuit base:
250g (9oz) chocolate-flavoured biscuits or double-chocolate cookies
175g (6oz) unsalted butter, melted
For the filling:
180g (6½oz) large white marshmallows
180ml (6½fl oz) whole milk
¼ tsp peppermint essence
⅛ tsp green food colouring
700ml (1 pint 4fl oz)
double cream
Chocolate shavings, to decorate (optional)
One 23cm (9in) diameter pie dish or loose-bottomed tart tin
1. In a food processor with the blade attachment, blitz the chocolate biscuits into a fine crumb. Alternatively, place in a plastic bag, seal the bag shut and crush with a rolling pin. Pour the crumbs into a bowl and add the melted butter, mixing until all the crumbs are coated and can be squeezed together.
2. Tip the crumb mixture into the pie dish or tart tin, pressing it into the base and sides, then place in the fridge and leave for 30–40 minutes to set completely.
3. Meanwhile, make the filling. In a saucepan over a low heat, melt the marshmallows in the milk. Remove from the heat, then add the peppermint essence and food colouring and stir into the marshmallow mixture until it is evenly green in colour. Set aside to cool for 10–15 minutes.
4. Pour 300ml (10½fl oz) of the cream into a bowl and whip into soft peaks either by hand or using a hand-held electric whisk, then fold into the marshmallow mixture. Pour the filling into the chilled biscuit base and leave in the fridge for 1–2 hours to set completely.
5. Once set, whip the remaining cream and spoon on to the top of the pie. You can also sprinkle with chocolate shavings if you wish.
Pumpkin & Carrot Cupcakes
Recipe courtesy of Red Tractor
Ingredients (serves 10)
For the sponge:
3 eggs
175g soft brown sugar
175g plain flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp of mixed spice
1tsp vanilla extract
175ml rapeseed oil
170g pumpkin puree
175g grated carrot
For the Icing:
75g butter, softened
75g cream cheese
150g icing sugar, sifted
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp Mixed spice
Cinnamon to decorate
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 170°C, gas mark 3. Place your cupcake cases in your tray in preparation.
2. Puree the pumpkin by taking the left over flesh (not the pith) and heating in the microwave until it breaks down. The use of oil and vegetables in this recipe ensure the cake comes out beautifully moist.
3. Whisk the eggs and the sugar together until thick. Sift in the flour, baking powder, salt and bicarbonate of soda. Mix well then add the oil and then the pumpkin and carrot.
4. Pour into the cases evenly with about a cm from the top of the case. Bake for 20 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Leave to cool.
5. For the icing, beat the butter and cheese together, then add the icing sugar, mixed spice and vanilla.
6. Spread on the cold cake.
7. Finish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Iced Pecan & Maple Syrup Rolls
Recipe from Le Creuset
Ingredients (makes 15)
Bread
550g strong flour plus extra for kneading and rolling
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1¼ teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons of fast-acting dried yeast
70g butter plus a little extra to grease the tin
350ml cool milk
1 large egg, beaten
Filling
30g butter
175g pecan nuts, very finely chopped or lightly processed
100ml maple syrup
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Icing
175g icing sugar
2 - 3 tablespoon hot water
30g melted butter
Method
1. Sift the flour and cinnamon into a bowl, stir in the salt and dried yeast. Melt the butter for the dough in a small pan, remove from the heat, add the cool milk and whisk in the beaten egg.
2. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and work together to form a soft dough. Turn out on to a floured work surface and knead for about 5 minutes until the dough is stretchy, smooth and no longer sticky. Add a little more flour if necessary.
3. Place the dough ball back into the bowl, cover with oiled cling film and set in a warm place to double in size. This will take up to 1 hour.
4. To make the filling melt the butter and mix in the very finely chopped or lightly processed pecans with the maple syrup and the ground cinnamon. Set to one side.
5. Grease the tin with a little butter.
6. Knock the dough back to its original size and roll out to a rectangular shape approximately 45-50cm x 25cm. Cover the rolled surface of the dough with the nut mixture, spreading evenly into the corners. Roll up the dough from the longest side with the shortest sides at the ends. Cut in to 15 equal pieces, about 3cm in width.
7. Place the buns in to the tin cut ends up, 5 across the length and 3 across the width. Leave to rise in a warm place for a further 25-30 minutes or until well risen and the buns are filling the tin.
Whilst the buns are rising pre-heat the oven to 190°C /170°C fan/Gas Mark 5. Bake for 25 -30 minutes until puffed up and golden.
8. Place the icing sugar into a bowl, add enough hot water to make a runny coating consistency and beat in the melted butter.
9. Coat the tops of the baked buns with the icing.
Spiced pumpkin cheesecake
Recipe from Hummingbird Kitchen
Ingredients (serves 8)
1 small pumpkin – seeded and flesh removed
700g cream cheese
170g sugar
4 leaves gelatine soaked in cold water
1 pack ginger biscuits
165g butter melted
1 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp cinnamon
2 Tsp pumpkin seeds
Method
1. Roast the flesh of the pumpkin until soft. Puree with 50g of the sugar until smooth. Set aside to cool
Blitz the biscuits until completely crumbled. Add the melted butter and press into desired mould/cake tin. Chill.
2. Mix the cream cheese and 100g sugar until smooth. Add the spices and mix.
3. Add the cooled pumpkin puree to the cheese mix. Melt the soaked gelatine over low heat until completely liquid. Add this to the pumpkin and cheese mix and fold until incorporated. Place into a piping bag. Chill.
4. Gently boil 20g sugar with 2 Tsp water until golden brown in colour to form a caramel. Do not stir. Add pumpkin seeds and pour caramel onto a baking sheet. Leave to cool and harden. Once hard, blend until a rustic powder is formed.
5. Pipe the cheese mix onto the biscuit base and return to the fridge.
6. Sprinkle the cheesecake with the ground pumpkin seed praline and serve with ice cream or simply whipped cream.
Hot buttered rum
Recipe from Santa Teresa Rum
Ingredients (serves 4)
200 ml Santa Teresa Claro
150g Unsalted Butter
150g Brown Sugar (Muscovado)
800ml Apple Juice (clear)
Two Sachets of Mulled Wine
Optional:
1 teaspoon of Ground Ginger
800ml of Orange Juice instead of Apple Juice
1 teaspoon of Grated Orange Zest (skin) if using orange juice
Method
1. In a small pot, over medium heat, add the butter and allow it to melt
2. Add the sugar and apple juice to to the melted butter and mix well to dissolve all of the sugar
3. Once the mixture is hot, but not boiling, add the mulled wine sachet bag
4. Keep at this point for 3 minutes (more if wanting great spices), allowing the spices to infuse
5. Take off heat and add the rum. Mix well and serve