20 ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

Recipe from manyfacesofpotatoes.co.uk

Ingredients (serves 6)

1kg potatoes, scrubbed but unpeeled

1tbs of coarse salt

250g butter, diced and chilled

250ml full fat milk

Method

1. Place the potatoes in a saucepan and cover with 2 litres of cold water and the salt and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, cover and cook for about 25 minutes (or until a knife slips into the potatoes easily and cleanly)

2. Drain the potatoes and peel. Put the cooked potatoes through a food mill(fitted with its finest disk) into a large saucepan

3. Cook at medium heat and stir vigorously with a spatula for about 5 minutes until water is evaporated

4. Rinse a small saucepan and pour out the excess water but do not wipe it dry

5. Bring the milk to boil in a separate saucepan and set aside

6. Place the mash in the damp saucepan and cook at low heat whilst gradually adding in the butter and stirring continuously for a smooth, creamy finish.

7. Pour the hot milk in a thin stream, keeping low cooking flame, stirring the mixture briskly until all the milk is absorbed

8. Remove from heat and add seasoning to taste