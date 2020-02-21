“In terms of the table, start with a white tablecloth. I usually use an old white linen sheet that can be bleached the morning after once it’s stained with red wine and raspberries. Don’t worry about the size of your table either, people will find space. The smaller the space the more informal it should be. If I know I’m cooking for 20 and we’re supposed to all be sitting around my six-seater table, I’ll make things that don’t need to be cut with cutlery so that they can be just as easily enjoyed on couch, floor or cushion. If the table is really full, I leave all my mains in the kitchen so that they aren’t taking up wine glass room on the dining table.

“Use candles – lots. None scented, just the tiny tea lights. They are small but have big impact scattered across the table. Flowers should be cut low, nothing spoils conversation quicker than having to make eye contact through petals. If space is sparse, flowers are first to go, but keep the candles. The glow is worth it.