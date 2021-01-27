Valentine’s Day is just around the corner but, unfortunately, there’s no chance of slurping oysters and glugging champagne at a fancy restaurant. However, there’s no reason why you can’t recreate the restaurant experience at home with a DIY meal kit.

At-home restaurant kits have everything you need to make a romantic meal for two, with pre-prepared ingredients and, in some cases, a special bottle of bubbly, too. With not much else going on to entertain us, these kits provide more than just a delicious three-course feast, they’re a fun activity to do together.

So, light a few candles, put on some music and pop open the champagne while you play chef for the night and celebrate Valentine’s Day at home.