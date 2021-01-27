Best DIY at-home meal kits from restaurants for Valentine’s Day in lockdown
Megan Murray
The best DIY meal and dessert kits to celebrate Valentine’s day at home.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner but, unfortunately, there’s no chance of slurping oysters and glugging champagne at a fancy restaurant. However, there’s no reason why you can’t recreate the restaurant experience at home with a DIY meal kit.
At-home restaurant kits have everything you need to make a romantic meal for two, with pre-prepared ingredients and, in some cases, a special bottle of bubbly, too. With not much else going on to entertain us, these kits provide more than just a delicious three-course feast, they’re a fun activity to do together.
So, light a few candles, put on some music and pop open the champagne while you play chef for the night and celebrate Valentine’s Day at home.
DIY restaurant kits for Valentine’s Day
The Mitre Hampton Court Valentine's hamper
Fancy a touch of luxe this Valentine’s Day? This opulent hamper comes from one of the UK’s most beautiful hotels and is stuffed full of romantic foodstuffs to cook and enjoy on the 14 February.
Inside you’ll find a starter of seared yellowfin tuna sashimi, an almighty ‘surf & turf’ main of half a lobster and 28-day aged ribeye steak, a watercress salad, and hasselback potatoes with a parsley, lemon and garlic gremolata. To round off, a French classic of apple tarte tatin with a balsamic crème fraîche. Topped off with a bottle of Laurent Perrier Rose.
Lanson Valentine's gourmet food box
Post Box Bakery has teamed up with Lanson and HG Walter, one of London’s leading butchers and supplier to Michelin starred restaurants, to put together a gourmet Valentine’s meal box.
The starter is oak-smoked salmon from Ritchie’s of Rothesay with horseradish crème fraîche, pickled cucumbers, beetroot and apple remoulade served with sour rye kernel bread and cultured whipped butter
The main course is HG Walter’s Hereford beef fillet wellington, crispy pomme Anna, sprouting broccoli, carrot purée and bone marrow beef jus. While dessert is chocolate fondant, salted caramel sauce with chantilly cream.
All of the courses have been sourced and prepared to match with Lanson’s Rosé Champagne, of which you’ll receive a bottle.
Each box comes with a menu and easy to follow step-by-step instructions so that you can cook at home.
Ormer Mayfair’s Valentine’s banquet boxSwanky Mayfair haunt Ormer has pulled together a delicious Valentine’s-themed DIY kit for this special time of year.
Start your romantic feast with a creamy pumpkin soup and scallops, followed by côte de boeuf to share with sides of aged beef ragout, foie gras, truffled wild mushrooms, caramelised shallots and triple cooked chips, before rounding off with Ormer’s signature apple crumble, and handmade chocolates for a sweet after-dinner treat.
Delivery is available within M25 from 12pm – 7.30pm on 11 February to 14 February and orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.
DIY dessert kits for Valentine’s Day
Krispy Kreme love creations Kit
As there isn’t exactly a lot going on to keep us entertained this February, this cute kit is a creative way to pass the time on Valentine’s Day.
Each kit comes with two original glazed doughnuts and two heart-shaped doughnuts stuffed with sherbert kreme. Use pink and yellow icing and colourful sprinkles to make your own customised doughnuts, covering them with messages of lurve.
Pre-order love creations Kit at Krispy Kreme for delivery after 1 February, £14.95
The Mindful Cook chocolate making kit
Buying a box of chocolates is so last year, instead, we think it’s fun to try and make your own. The Mindful Cook uses nutritional ingredients and heart-shaped moulds to help you create your own melt-in-the-mouth truffles.
Each kit includes all of the ingredients you need to make the truffles as well as equipment such as a mini whisk, spatula and silicone heart-shaped moulds. You will also get product info and recipe cards, as well as an online tutorial.
Images: courtesy of brands