Best alcohol-free restaurants and bars in London

Maybe you’re taking on a Dry January challenge, staying sober for the first month of the year or beyond.

Perhaps you’ve always prided yourself on having straight-edge status, or you’re adverse to hangovers.

Whatever your reasons for giving alcohol the cold shoulder, there’s one thing that’s for sure; you might be ditching the fizz, but there’s no need to miss out on the fun.

Living in (or visiting) a city as eclectic, imaginative, diverse and ever-changing as London means there truly is something to please everyone, and your choice of bars and restaurants need not suffer just because you’ve given booze the boot.

In fact, there’s a plethora of places that pride themselves on offering either a completely alcohol-free environment, a tipple-less menu or a lengthy list of faux cocktails.

Here, we’ve raked through some of the best alcohol-free restaurants and bars in the London to find the most exciting mocktail and alcohol-free dining experiences around.