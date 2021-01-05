Easter eggs in January?! Here’s what super-early marketing is doing to our brains

On Sunday 3 January, I popped into my local supermarket to buy a bottle of milk, a loaf of bread, and a very reasonable amount of toilet paper (just four rolls, thank you very much). I was so confident in my shopping plans that I hadn’t even taken a plastic bag, because I knew I could carry those three basic items without one.

When I came out of Co-Op, though, every single pocket on my outfit was filled to bursting with Easter goodies. Because, when it came to joining the socially distanced queue to the tills, I found myself trudging past two shelves dedicated entirely to Malteser Bunnies, Cadury’s Mini Eggs, Creme Eggs, Caramel Eggs, and even Terry’s Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs (be still my beating heart)… and I couldn’t resist.