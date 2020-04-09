What’s better than an Easter egg? Well, an Easter egg crammed full with cheesecake filling and more chocolate, obviously. We’ve seen a few versions of this recipe doing the rounds on social media, so we’ve explained a variety of ways to do it below.

1. Take an Easter egg and split it into halves. The Custom Cake Shop in Bristol recommends using a Cadbury dairy milk egg as it’s already in two parts.

2. Melt some butter (around 80g should be enough) and mix it into enough crumbled digestive biscuits to fill half of each portion.

3. Create your cheesecake mix. One option for this is to mix Philadelphia cream cheese, double cream, vanilla and icing sugar.

4. Another option to make a ganache-like filling is to whip 275ml of double cream and then fold in two melted bars of plain chocolate, a tin of condensed milk and mix really well.

5. Pour your filling into the eggs, on top of the buttery biscuit crumbs.

6. Decorate! You could use Mini Eggs, Creme Eggs, Malteser Bunnies – whatever works for you.

7. Pop in the fridge and leave to set for at least two hours.