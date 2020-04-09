Easy Easter baking ideas and recipes you can do at home
- Megan Murray
These Easter chocolate treats are so easy to make and can be created by you, at home, in no time at all. Here’s to four days of baking and scoffing!
We can’t explain the why or the how, but there’s something about Easter chocolate which is just so much better than all other chocolate.
Heart-shaped boxes of Valentine’s truffles and chocolate mini Santas can get stuffed: nothing beats a hollowed out, egg-shaped sphere of deliciousness. Combine this with toasted, buttery hot cross buns, ganache-filled bunnies and Easter biscuits and you could say this is the best holiday for treat-eating.
But what’s even more satisfying than buying a delicious Easter-themed snack from the supermarket? Well, making them yourself at home – of course!
As quarantine will be continuing throughout the Easter bank holiday, we’ll have plenty of chances to do that. In fact, home baking has become a rising trend since lockdown started, with plenty of us showing off our bread baking skills on Instagram. So, we figure there’s no better time to take our culinary creations to the next level.
We’ve had cheesecake Easter eggs on our list of yummy things to make this weekend for a while, but there are some other viral dessert recipes that deserve to be tried over the next four days, too.
Here’s our guide to the most obscenely mouth-watering Easter treats you need to try your hand at this bank holiday.
Cheesecake Easter eggs
Creme Egg Hot Cross Buns
Easter nests
Images: The Custom Cake Shop / Instagram