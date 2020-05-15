Food

Easy vegan breakfast ideas and recipes for those with a sweet tooth

Megan Murray
Think whipping up a vegan breakfast means you have to be a master chef? Think again. These super simple vegan breakfast ideas are so easy to do, don’t require a long list of ingredients and are lip-smackingly sweet. 

You don’t have to be a dedicated vegan with an encyclopaedic knowledge of vegan recipes to make yourself a delicious breakfast free from animal products. Although vegan baking has a reputation for being a bit trickier than traditional methods, there are some great recipes out there that you can get started on with ease.

Our favourite of these are those that appeal to our sweet tooth and give us an excuse to gobble pancakes, which is why we’ve rounded up three breakfast recipes that are vegan-friendly and could be mistaken for a dessert. 

Some vegan recipes are known for having a list as long as your arm, filled with hard to source (or expensive) ingredients, but you won’t find any of that here. These simple breakfasts won’t take long to whip up and have no more than a handful of ingredients. Which is especially helpful as supermarkets are still difficult to nip into. 

So, tuck in this weekend to one (or all) of these yummy, sugary sweet and easy vegan breakfast ideas!

  • Superfood bakery vegan pancake mix

    Okay, if you really are a beginner to vegan baking, you need to know about Superfood Bakery which creates vegan-friendly and gluten-free baking mixes so that you can knock up the likes of pancakes, banana loaf, cookies and cakes using one of their pre-made mixes. Easy, huh?

    We love their organic pancake mix which is made with all natural ingredients. Simply add non-dairy milk to the mix, whip it up and pour into a hot frying pan like you would any other pancakes. 

    The choice of toppings is up to you. We like the idea of vegan-friendly peanut butter and bananas or agave nectar and blueberries.

    What you need: 

    • Pancake mix
    • Dairy-free mix
    • Oil for your pan 
    • Topping of choice

    Method:

    • Pour 140ml of dairy-free milk into a mixing bowl.
    • Add the pancake mix and whip until smooth. 
    • Heat frying pan with a dribble of vegan-friendly oil to grease it.
    • Pour mixture into the pan and wait until bubbles start to appear, then flip the pancake over and cook on the other side until brown. 

  • Vegan banana loaf

    Deliciously Ella is the queen of the vegan baking scene and we love that she shares so many of her great recipes on her Instagram for all to see and try.

    Banana bread has seen a huge surge in popularity throughout lockdown and as one Stylist team member swears, this Deliciously Ella recipe is an easy one to try if you’ve never done it before. 

    What you need:

    • 430g ripe, peeled bananas 
    • 20g pecans, halved
    • 150g ground almonds
    •  125g buckwheat flour
    • 190ml maple syrup 
    • 55ml chickpea water (from a tin of chickpeas)
    • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
    • 1 teaspoon baking powder
    • 1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
    • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
    • Pinch of salt

    Method:

    • Preheat the oven to 190°C/170°C.
    • Line a 23 × 13 × 7cm loaf tin with baking parchment. 
    • Put the bananas into a mixing bowl and mash with a fork until smooth and creamy – the riper they are the easier this will be.
    • Stir in the dry ingredients, mixing them well with the bananas. 
    • Add the wet ingredients and stir until a smooth batter forms. 
    • Spoon the mixture into the lined loaf tin, then sprinkle the pecan halves over the top evenly. 
    • Bake the loaf in the oven for around 45 minutes.
    • Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes.
  • Grilled peaches, oat fraiche and granola

    This breakfast idea is so delicious and so easy, we can’t believe we didn’t think of it first. But we guess that’s why there’s people like Rosie Conroy around to show us the ropes. Conroy is a food writer and stylist, and also owns her own wedding planning business Lavender and Rose, so whipping up mouthwatering meals for the ‘gram is second nature to her.

    Here, she grills peaches in sugar and serves them with oat fraiche and Rude Health’s granola. We asked her for her method below:

    What you need:

    • 1 to 2 peaches per person
    • Coconut oil
    • Agave nectar
    • Oatly’s oat fraiche 
    • Rude Health granola

    Method:

    • Heat grill to a medium high heat.
    • Cut peaches into six.
    • Brush peaches with coconut oil and grill cut side down for 4 to 6 minutes.
    • Prepare two large dollops of oat fraiche in a bowl and place peach slices to the side, before drizzling them with agave nectar. 
    • Sprinkle on some granola of your choice. 
