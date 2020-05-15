You don’t have to be a dedicated vegan with an encyclopaedic knowledge of vegan recipes to make yourself a delicious breakfast free from animal products. Although vegan baking has a reputation for being a bit trickier than traditional methods, there are some great recipes out there that you can get started on with ease.

Our favourite of these are those that appeal to our sweet tooth and give us an excuse to gobble pancakes, which is why we’ve rounded up three breakfast recipes that are vegan-friendly and could be mistaken for a dessert.

Some vegan recipes are known for having a list as long as your arm, filled with hard to source (or expensive) ingredients, but you won’t find any of that here. These simple breakfasts won’t take long to whip up and have no more than a handful of ingredients. Which is especially helpful as supermarkets are still difficult to nip into.