In a season ruled by pigs in blankets, vegetarians don’t always fare that well. When it comes to a traditional turkey dinner, meat-free guests are too often landed with a lacklustre side (Christmas salad, anyone?), or they’re encouraged to dig in where they can – oh and by the way, those roast potatoes were made with goose fat…

Happily, however, there are plenty of options out there for a veritable veggie or vegan feast. And no-one knows this better than British-Indian chef extraordinaire, Romy Gill MBE.