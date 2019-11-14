Easy vegan lunch ideas: mushroom fried rice with creamy coconut recipe
This is the kind of dish you want when you need something quick to make, nourishing and comforting.
Do you have some leftover rice in your fridge? Spice up your usual fried rice recipe with this meat-free delight made with earthy mushrooms, ginger, hoisin, tamari, miso and coconut cream – among other delicious and healthy ingredients that you’re very likely to already have in your pantry.
This recipe is super easy, ready in 35 minutes and is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Top the dish with some fresh coriander, toasted sesame seeds and spring onions for an extra wow-effect. For some added fire, sprinkle over some chilli flakes.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes.
Serves: 2-4
Ingredients
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil
- 3 cloves garlic, sliced
- Thumb size ginger, grated
- 300g mushrooms of choice, chopped
- 240g cooked rice 1/2 while basmati 1/2 whole grain
- 2 tbsp hoisin sauce
- 1 tsp mirin
- 2 tbsp tamari
- 2 tsp brown rice miso
- 3 tbsp coconut milk
- 3 tbsp coconut cream or yogurt
- Pinch sea salt
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- Pinch chilli flakes
- Squeeze lime juice
For toppings:
- 1 bunch of spring onions chopped
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil
- 250g mushrooms chopped
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 1/2 sea salt
- Sesame seeds toasted
- 2 spring onions sliced
- Fresh coriander
Directions
Step 1: In a large frying pan, fry the onion with the oil on a medium heat until soft and starting to caramelise.
Step 2: Now add in the garlic and ginger and fry for a further minute.
Step 3: Now add in the mushrooms and cook for four to five minutes until soft.
Step 4: Next add in the rice, hoisin, mirin, tamari, miso and coconut milk, stir to combine and cook for five minutes.
Step 5: In a separate pan fry the spring onion with oil on a low to medium heat until soft, now add the mushrooms and cook until soft.
Step 6: Add the toasted sesame oil and season with salt.
Step 7: Finally stir in the coconut cream, salt, toasted sesame, chilli flakes and lime juice.
Step 8: Top with mushrooms, sesame seeds, spring onions and fresh coriander.
Recipe by the award-winning plant-based food blogger at RebelRecipes.com, Niki Webster.
