Mushroom fried rice with creamy coconut recipe

Step 1: In a large frying pan, fry the onion with the oil on a medium heat until soft and starting to caramelise.

Step 2: Now add in the garlic and ginger and fry for a further minute.

Step 3: Now add in the mushrooms and cook for four to five minutes until soft.

Step 4: Next add in the rice, hoisin, mirin, tamari, miso and coconut milk, stir to combine and cook for five minutes.

Step 5: In a separate pan fry the spring onion with oil on a low to medium heat until soft, now add the mushrooms and cook until soft.

Step 6: Add the toasted sesame oil and season with salt.

Step 7: Finally stir in the coconut cream, salt, toasted sesame, chilli flakes and lime juice.

Step 8: Top with mushrooms, sesame seeds, spring onions and fresh coriander.

Recipe by the award-winning plant-based food blogger at RebelRecipes.com, Niki Webster.