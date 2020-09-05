Who can say no to an eclair? Light and fluffy, creamy and sticky; these slices of pastry heaven are irresistible.

They also make for a pretty good autumnal treat. In our opinion, eclairs are heavy enough to act as comfort food as the days get colder and evenings get darker, plus they’re delicious with a cup of tea.

So, do you think you’ve got what it takes to make your own at home? Imagine the satisfaction of scoffing a whole batch of these squidgy, doughy beauties (especially when covered in candied maple pecans and a maple syrup glaze), knowing it’s your own handy work?

If you’re stuck for something to do this weekend, give whipping this yummy recipe up a go, from Maple From Canada and Emma Duckworth.