Fancy an egg sandwich? Follow this recipe for the ultimate brunch treat
We’ve got an easy recipe for creamy, slow cooked scrambled eggs in a warm brioche bun (yum).
When you think of brunch, what comes to mind first? For us, it’s eggs. Scrambled, poached, fried or even boiled. They are delicious in every form.
And the lovely chefs at Eggslut, a London-based egg restaurant, have shared with us a recipe for their famous Fairfax roll. For those who don’t know the menu inside out, it is soft scrambled eggs and chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. (The sweet brioche bun balances the slightly salty eggs, but if you don’t have this available just make sure that whatever bun you use is warmed before placing your eggs in it.)
Fancy it? Try the easy recipe below.
Ingredients
- 3 eggs
- Knob of butter
- Pinch of chives
- Siracha mayonnaise / siracha and mayonnaise
- Mild cheddar cheese
- Onion, caramelised by cooking slowly in a pan for 30 mins
- Brioche bun
Method
- Start with a cold pan, crack your eggs in straight in and throw in a nub of butter. Stir the eggs and butter together before turning on the heat
- When the yolks and the whites of the eggs have created a uniform colour, it’s time to put your pan on the heat
- Using a spatula to turn the eggs will not agitate the proteins, this creates a deliciously velvety texture
- When mixing your eggs, scrape the bottom of the pan to fold your eggs over almost as though you’re creating layers
- When the eggs are no longer loose and they stay together they’re ready!
- Add a sprinkling of chives on top of your eggs and take them out of the pan so they won’t continue to cook
- Place your perfectly cooked eggs between your warmed brioche bun
- Add Siracha mayonnaise to give the dish a slight kick
- Add a slice of melted cheddar cheese on top. We use a mild variety so that the taste of the eggs isn’t overpowered
- Lastly, place caramelized onion on top of the creamy cheddar cheese
Enjoy!
Images: Eggslut UK