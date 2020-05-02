When you think of brunch, what comes to mind first? For us, it’s eggs. Scrambled, poached, fried or even boiled. They are delicious in every form.

And the lovely chefs at Eggslut, a London-based egg restaurant, have shared with us a recipe for their famous Fairfax roll. For those who don’t know the menu inside out, it is soft scrambled eggs and chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. (The sweet brioche bun balances the slightly salty eggs, but if you don’t have this available just make sure that whatever bun you use is warmed before placing your eggs in it.)

Fancy it? Try the easy recipe below.