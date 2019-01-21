An ode to the humble mashed potato

My love for beige began as a child. My favourite dinner was a battered sausage and chips, and once a week my dad would drive us to the fish and chip shop to get dinner for the whole family. He would put the tightly wrapped oily packets of food on my lap, where the heat would build on my knees so I had to wriggle around to stop them from burning, while the vinegary, salty smells filled the car. It was an affordable way to keep a family fed and quiet.

This love for beige continued throughout university. My lunch menu would consist of instant noodles (put in extra hot water to mop up the flavoured water with a slice of bread), and a packet of Quavers. This could be bought for a handful of change. Plus noodles do not go off, they can be stored anywhere and you only need a kettle and a bowl to make them.

The love has lasted, only gaining in complexity and ambition. Now I experiment, mixing swede, carrot, parsnip and sweet potato into the mash, changing proportions, adding nutmeg, parmesan or chopped chilli. The combinations are endless. Sometimes I eat mash with a slow-cooked stew, other times I settle with only ketchup as an accompaniment. I have 12 types of pasta in my cupboard and spend too much money on sourdough so sweet I can tear whole chucks off it and eat it plain. Beige can be a little fancy, too.