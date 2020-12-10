But it’s not just bread’s reliability that saw us whip out our rolling pins under lockdown. The eminently slow and soothing process of breadmaking also has a important role to play.

This is an activity that tethers you to the present, grounding panicked thoughts in a physical, well-versed routine of stirring, kneading and rising.

The link between baking and good mental health is well-established in the world of science; so much so, that it is often used as a form of culinary therapy to help those suffering from anxiety or grief.

“I believe that focusing on a specific task or skill, forcing someone to ‘get out of their own head’ […] can really be helpful to quiet one’s inner dialogue where the anxiety stems from,” Julie Ohana, founder of the organisation Culinary Art Therapy tells Healthline.