Winter may be coming, but thanks to these nourishing bars, you’ll be ready for it.

MAKES 16 BARS

INGREDIENTS:

2 apples (any variety), quartered and cored 8 Medjool dates, pitted ½ cup cashew butter ½ cup almond milk 2 cups gluten-free rolled oats 3 tablespoons ground flaxseeds 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

METHOD:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a shallow 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper or use a disposable aluminum pan. Process the apples, dates, cashew butter, and almond milk in a blender or food processor until you have a smooth puree. Pour into a mixing bowl and fold in the oats, ground flaxseeds, and cinnamon until well combined. Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan and press down with the back of the spoon. Bake for 30 minutes. Allow to cool before cutting into 16 bars. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week or freeze for up to 2 months.

