Healthy vegan date, coconut and chocolate balls recipe

Ingredients

1tbsp coconut oil

125g oats

120g vanilla protein powder

200g dates

25g desiccated coconut

125g dark chocolate belcolade (70.5%)

3tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp maple syrup

Directions

Step 1: Heat the oil in a pan.

Step 2: Once the pan is hot, add the oats and toast until golden brown.

Step 3: Melt the chocolate.

Step 4: Blitz everything together and form the mixture into balls. Your date, coconut and chocolate balls are ready to serve.

This recipe was created by Meg Greenacre and Ellie Hopley, both chefs at Erpingham House, the UK’s biggest vegan restaurant.