Healthy vegan date, coconut and chocolate balls recipe

Alessia Armenise
You deserve a sweet treat. Indulge yourself in this glorious vegan delight – easy to make, even easier to enjoy.

Give cookies a break with these delicious vegan balls to spice up your snack selection. 

Dates are made even more delicious by chocolate, just don’t forget to sprinkle some coconut on top to achieve a crunchy texture. 

Ingredients

  • 1tbsp coconut oil
  • 125g oats
  • 120g vanilla protein powder
  • 200g dates
  • 25g desiccated coconut
  • 125g dark chocolate belcolade (70.5%)
  • 3tbsp peanut butter
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup 

Directions

Step 1: Heat the oil in a pan. 

Step 2: Once the pan is hot, add the oats and toast until golden brown.

Step 3: Melt the chocolate.

Step 4: Blitz everything together and form the mixture into balls. Your date, coconut and chocolate balls are ready to serve.

This recipe was created by Meg Greenacre and Ellie Hopley, both chefs at Erpingham House, the UK’s biggest vegan restaurant. 

View more recipes from Stylist here.

Alessia Armenise

Alessia Armenise is picture editor of Stylist and Stylist.co.uk. In her free time you'll find her tasting vegan street food around east London and sharing her (many) opinions on London Fields Radio. Instagram

