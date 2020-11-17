Food

Best hot chocolate bombes and stirrers to buy now and enjoy at home

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites

Take your hot chocolate to the next level with these indulgent chocolate bombes and stirrers.

We’re suckers for a novelty foodie item so this winter we’re planning on making our hot chocolate more exciting by getting stuck into the chocolate bombe trend. 

If you’re unfamiliar with chocolate bombes, let me explain. These typically circular balls of chocolate can be dunked into a mug of warm milk causing them melt, turning the milk thick with cocoa and whatever other surprises, like marshmallows or sweets

It’s the same idea as chocolate stirring spoons – wooden pegs with a chunk of chocolate attached (which we also love). Use them to stir your drinks to make them extra sweet and creamy.

As far as we’re concerned, this is the only way to go when it comes to making hot chocolate, especially this Christmas while we’re holed up inside and watching the best new festive films dropping on Netflix

If you can’t wait to try the most indulgent hot chocolate of your life then check out our round-up of the best chocolate bombes and stirrers out there.

You may also like

Hot chocolate fans, check out these deliciously boozy recipes

  • Not on the Highstreet hot chocolate bombes crackers

    Get in the festive mood with these hot chocolate bombes which come in mini crackers. 

    Place the hot chocolate bombe in your favourite mug, slowly pour over steaming milk, and watch with as the chocolate melts and mixes with the mini marshmallows inside.

    Choose between a single hot chocolate bombe or a set of two or four, depending on how sweet your tooth is.

    Shop hot chocolate bombes crackers at Not on the Highstreet, £14.95

    Buy now

  • Whittard latte macchiato chocolate spoon

    Coffee lovers can enjoy the rich flavour of a macchiato, mixed with silky, sweet chocolate with this artisan hot chocolate spoon. 

    Simply fill a large mug with steaming hot milk and stir up a treat.

    Shop latte macchiato chocolate spoon at Whittard, £3.50

    Buy now

  • Etsy galaxy and milkybar bombs

    These delicious bombes are handmade using some of our favourite chocolate bars such as Galaxy and Milkybar.

    Not only do they have mini marshmallows hidden inside, but there are treats built into the exterior of each bombe also, like Aero snowbubbles. Yum.

    Shop galaxy and milkybar bombs at Etsy, £4

    Buy now

  • Graham & Green chocolate bomb

    We love Graham & Green for their beautiful range of homewares, but this Christmas they’ve got a pretty delicious selection of things to enjoy at home too, like these chocolatey bombes.

    Simply drop into a mug of warm milk and stir well to enjoy the mix of heady cocoa and sweet marshmallows.

    Shop chocolate bomb at Graham & Green, £4.50

    Buy now

  • Cocoba marshmallow salted caramel hot chocolate spoon

    If you’re a fan of salted caramel then we think this milk chocolate spoon will be very high on your Christmas wishlist. 

    This sweet and salty spoon gives a flavoursome spin on a classic hot chocolate, and of course, there are marshmallows to go with it. 

    Shop marshmallow salted caramel hot chocolate spoon at Cotswolds Trading, £2.95

    Buy now

  • Etsy hot cocoa chocolate bombs

    These made-to-order hot chocolate bombes cover all the bases when it comes to favourite flavour combinations. 

    Compile your bespoke box and pick from pumpkin spice, mint, white chocolate, sticky toffee, peanut butter, orange, cinnamon, ginger bread and many more. 

    Shop hot cocoa chocolate bombs at Etsy, £4.50

    Buy now

  • Prezzy box vegan hot chocolate bombes

    Designed to work with dairy alternative milks like soy or oat, these vegan chocolate bombes are just as delicious as the original. 

    Each one is made with 55% Belgian dark chocolate and mini vegan marshmallows.

    Shop hot chocolate bombes at Prezzy Box, £11.99

    Buy now

  • Whittard milk chocolate spoon with marshmallows

    Although not technically a ‘bombe’, chocolate stirring spoons like this delightful one from Whittards work in a very similar way.

    Instead of stirring a solid bombe, this spoon allows you to stir a block of chocolate into your drink for a creamy, smooth texture.

    This spoon is pure milk chocolate, but it does come with mini marshmallows for you to add a finishing touch.

    Shop milk chocolate spoon with mini marshmallows at Whittard, £3.50

    Buy now

  • Oliver Bonas chocolate bombes

    Made with luxuriously smooth 100% Belgian milk chocolate, this pack of three hot chocolate bombes have mini marshmallows hidden inside, ready to melt into your warm drink.

    As it melts, the marshmallows will begin to pop out so stir well well for ultimate thickness.

    Shop pack of three chocolate bombes at Oliver Bonas, £10

    Buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Not on the Highstreet

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray

Life

Boozy hot chocolate recipes to indulge in this winter

Because, yes, it’s finally cold enough for a steaming mug of hot cocoa.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Restaurants & Bars

Where to get takeaway mulled wine in London for a crisp winter walk

Your weekend plans, sorted.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published