Best hot chocolate bombes and stirrers to buy now and enjoy at home
- Megan Murray
Take your hot chocolate to the next level with these indulgent chocolate bombes and stirrers.
We’re suckers for a novelty foodie item so this winter we’re planning on making our hot chocolate more exciting by getting stuck into the chocolate bombe trend.
If you’re unfamiliar with chocolate bombes, let me explain. These typically circular balls of chocolate can be dunked into a mug of warm milk causing them melt, turning the milk thick with cocoa and whatever other surprises, like marshmallows or sweets.
It’s the same idea as chocolate stirring spoons – wooden pegs with a chunk of chocolate attached (which we also love). Use them to stir your drinks to make them extra sweet and creamy.
As far as we’re concerned, this is the only way to go when it comes to making hot chocolate, especially this Christmas while we’re holed up inside and watching the best new festive films dropping on Netflix.
If you can’t wait to try the most indulgent hot chocolate of your life then check out our round-up of the best chocolate bombes and stirrers out there.
Not on the Highstreet hot chocolate bombes crackers
Get in the festive mood with these hot chocolate bombes which come in mini crackers.
Place the hot chocolate bombe in your favourite mug, slowly pour over steaming milk, and watch with as the chocolate melts and mixes with the mini marshmallows inside.
Choose between a single hot chocolate bombe or a set of two or four, depending on how sweet your tooth is.
Shop hot chocolate bombes crackers at Not on the Highstreet, £14.95
Whittard latte macchiato chocolate spoon
Coffee lovers can enjoy the rich flavour of a macchiato, mixed with silky, sweet chocolate with this artisan hot chocolate spoon.
Simply fill a large mug with steaming hot milk and stir up a treat.
Etsy galaxy and milkybar bombs
These delicious bombes are handmade using some of our favourite chocolate bars such as Galaxy and Milkybar.
Not only do they have mini marshmallows hidden inside, but there are treats built into the exterior of each bombe also, like Aero snowbubbles. Yum.
Graham & Green chocolate bomb
We love Graham & Green for their beautiful range of homewares, but this Christmas they’ve got a pretty delicious selection of things to enjoy at home too, like these chocolatey bombes.
Simply drop into a mug of warm milk and stir well to enjoy the mix of heady cocoa and sweet marshmallows.
Cocoba marshmallow salted caramel hot chocolate spoon
If you’re a fan of salted caramel then we think this milk chocolate spoon will be very high on your Christmas wishlist.
This sweet and salty spoon gives a flavoursome spin on a classic hot chocolate, and of course, there are marshmallows to go with it.
Shop marshmallow salted caramel hot chocolate spoon at Cotswolds Trading, £2.95
Etsy hot cocoa chocolate bombs
These made-to-order hot chocolate bombes cover all the bases when it comes to favourite flavour combinations.
Compile your bespoke box and pick from pumpkin spice, mint, white chocolate, sticky toffee, peanut butter, orange, cinnamon, ginger bread and many more.
Prezzy box vegan hot chocolate bombes
Designed to work with dairy alternative milks like soy or oat, these vegan chocolate bombes are just as delicious as the original.
Each one is made with 55% Belgian dark chocolate and mini vegan marshmallows.
Whittard milk chocolate spoon with marshmallows
Although not technically a ‘bombe’, chocolate stirring spoons like this delightful one from Whittards work in a very similar way.
Instead of stirring a solid bombe, this spoon allows you to stir a block of chocolate into your drink for a creamy, smooth texture.
This spoon is pure milk chocolate, but it does come with mini marshmallows for you to add a finishing touch.
Shop milk chocolate spoon with mini marshmallows at Whittard, £3.50
Oliver Bonas chocolate bombes
Made with luxuriously smooth 100% Belgian milk chocolate, this pack of three hot chocolate bombes have mini marshmallows hidden inside, ready to melt into your warm drink.
As it melts, the marshmallows will begin to pop out so stir well well for ultimate thickness.
Images: Not on the Highstreet