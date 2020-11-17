We’re suckers for a novelty foodie item so this winter we’re planning on making our hot chocolate more exciting by getting stuck into the chocolate bombe trend.

If you’re unfamiliar with chocolate bombes, let me explain. These typically circular balls of chocolate can be dunked into a mug of warm milk causing them melt, turning the milk thick with cocoa and whatever other surprises, like marshmallows or sweets.

It’s the same idea as chocolate stirring spoons – wooden pegs with a chunk of chocolate attached (which we also love). Use them to stir your drinks to make them extra sweet and creamy.