There isn’t that much to do this Easter weekend. Although we’ve picked out the most virtual fun you can have online (including creating your own video pub quiz), one of the biggest things on our bank holiday agenda is food. Namely, hot cross buns.

Doughy, sultana-scattered and smothered in butter, we love ‘em and there’s no better time to scoff them than Easter.

Traditionally, hot cross buns are reserved for Good Friday to mark the end of Lent, but 20 million are sold during Easter week in the UK. As a nation, we just can’t get enough.