These are the alcoholic drinks least likely to give you a hangover

December is upon us at last, and with it comes an endless parade of after-work drinks, cocktail parties, and full-on Big Nights Out. If you’re a social butterfly, it’s the most wonderful time of year – but the cumulative hangovers can also make for some particularly horrific Monday (and Sunday, and Friday, and Tuesday) mornings.

Unless you’re admirably disciplined or particularly lucky, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to steer clear of a hangover entirely this festive season. But there are ways that you can temper the risk of being completely knocked out by your office Christmas party – and naturally, a lot of it comes down to what you drink.

All kinds of booze contain an active ingredient called ethanol. But during the fermenting process, toxic side products called ‘congeners’ are often formed as well. And according to several studies, alcoholic drinks with high amounts of congeners seem to increase the frequency and intensity of hangovers – because the body struggles to break them down.