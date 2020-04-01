Still, we bet if you rummage in your cupboards you’ll probably find some form of flour that can be used. Don’t be scared of it: “Baking bread takes longer than other forms of baking, but it is not necessarily more challenging,” says Roz Bado, head baker at Gail’s. In fact, bread might even be the most adaptable recipe to follow right now. “If you don’t have bread flour it can be substituted with plain flour. Just keep in mind that bread flour, due to a higher gluten content, requires more liquid than other flours.”

Bado’s second breadmaking tip is slightly harder to live with: “Once it’s fully baked, it’s crucial to let bread cool down for at least an hour for optimum flavour and texture, no matter how impatient you are to test the bread.” If you can hack that, then these instructional videos will transform your lockdown menus.