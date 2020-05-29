It seems we’ve all become Great British Bake Off wannabes in lockdown, as everyone from our best mate to great aunt Margaret has upped their baking game. First it was the countless images of banana bread filling our social media feeds, then a new-found obsession with stocking up on beautiful bakeware. But now, we think we’re ready for the bake of our lives, to take on the iconic, Giant Millie’s Cookie.

You’ll recognise Millie’s Cookies as the dessert franchise which has been serving up the biggest, doughiest cookies in the business for a whopping 35 years. We’ve loved their sweet slices of heaven since we were teenagers and can’t wait to recreate their magic in our own kitchens with this yummy recipe.