How to make alcoholic cupcakes: prosecco cake and icing recipe

Megan Murray
Why settle for prosecco in your wine glass, when you can have it in your cupcakes as well? Try this super easy recipe with Freixenet wine, which will help you do just that. 

We thought cupcakes were good – you know, the light and spongey kind with a creamy, vanilla taste to satisfy our sweet tooth and preferably some decadent icing smothered on. So can you imagine our excitement at the prospect of cupcakes with a party-style twist, infused with prosecco?

Freixenet, one of the most renowned wine brands in the world, has shared a delicious cupcake recipe with us. It uses any of their sparkling wines in both the sponge and icing for a fabulously opulent snack or dessert.

Not only are these cupcakes perfect to enjoy at home whenever you fancy, they also sound rather impressive. They’d make a great treat to wow dinner party guests with, or to take to baby showers, birthdays, hen dos and the like. 

See below for this sumptuous prosecco cupcake recipe, and enjoy!

Ingredients for prosecco cupcakes and icing

  • 200g all-purpose flour
  • 120g sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 90g salted butter
  • 3 egg whites
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 60g sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons Freixenet Cordon Negro
  • 60g butter
  • 60g shortening
  • 480g powdered sugar
  • 5 teaspoons Freixenet Cordon Negro

How to make prosecco cupcakes and icing 

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C/160°C fan/gas mark 4
  2. Whisk flour, sugar, baking soda and baking powder together in a large mixing bowl
  3. Add salted butter, egg whites, vanilla, sour cream and 2 tablespoons of Freixenet Cordon Negro, and mix on medium speed until smooth. Don’t over mix!
  4. Fill cupcake liners just over halfway
  5. Bake for 18-20 minutes
  6. Allow to cool for 1-2 minutes before moving to a cooling rack

    For the icing:

  7. Combine butter and shortening and mix until smooth
  8. Add 240g powdered sugar and mix until smooth
  9. Add 5 teaspoons Freixenet Cordon Negro and remaining powdered sugar, and mix until smooth. Add more fizz if needed to reach desired consistency
  10. Top cupcakes with icing, grab your favourite tipple and enjoy!

Images: Freixenet

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

