We thought cupcakes were good – you know, the light and spongey kind with a creamy, vanilla taste to satisfy our sweet tooth and preferably some decadent icing smothered on. So can you imagine our excitement at the prospect of cupcakes with a party-style twist, infused with prosecco?

Freixenet, one of the most renowned wine brands in the world, has shared a delicious cupcake recipe with us. It uses any of their sparkling wines in both the sponge and icing for a fabulously opulent snack or dessert.

Not only are these cupcakes perfect to enjoy at home whenever you fancy, they also sound rather impressive. They’d make a great treat to wow dinner party guests with, or to take to baby showers, birthdays, hen dos and the like.