Squidgy on the inside, slightly crisped on the outside and usually doused in maple syrup, French toast is one of the most delicious brunch options you can whip up at home.

Although we’d usually be enjoying a treat like this at one of our favourite brunch spots (preferably with bottomless bubbles), we’re not about to let lockdown stop us from scoffing some of our favourite breakfast foodstuffs at the weekend.

So, say hello to this indulgent recipe from Selin Kiazim, head chef and co-founder of Oklava Bakery + Wine, a tasty Turkish eatery in London’s Bloomsbury.