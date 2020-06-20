How to make French toast: brunch recipe with double cream and orange blossom syrup
- Megan Murray
Megan Murray
A delicious French toast recipe with orange blossom syrup, scattered pistachios and plenty of cream to make your weekend tastier.
Squidgy on the inside, slightly crisped on the outside and usually doused in maple syrup, French toast is one of the most delicious brunch options you can whip up at home.
Although we’d usually be enjoying a treat like this at one of our favourite brunch spots (preferably with bottomless bubbles), we’re not about to let lockdown stop us from scoffing some of our favourite breakfast foodstuffs at the weekend.
So, say hello to this indulgent recipe from Selin Kiazim, head chef and co-founder of Oklava Bakery + Wine, a tasty Turkish eatery in London’s Bloomsbury.
You might think you’ve made mouth watering French toast before, but when you see this recipe, which includes soaking slices of bread in a double cream mix before frying and then baking them, we think you’ll agree you’ve been missing a trick.
See the full recipe below and happy brunching!
French toast ingredients (serves four):
For the syrup:
- 75g caster sugar
- 75ml water
- ¼ teaspoon orange blossom water
For the French toast:
- 4 slices good quality bread- thick sliced
- 2 eggs
- 1.5 tbsp sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 200ml milk
- 50ml double cream
- 4 tbsp lightly toasted, ground pistachios
French toast method:
- Whisk together eggs, sugar, salt and double cream. Place slices of bread in this custard mix and soak for at least an hour.
- To cook: melt knob of butter in frying pan and place the soaked bread into the pan, cook over medium heat until it starts to go golden brown.
- Place into the oven at approx.. 180°C and cook for five minutes, or until the custard is set.
- To make the orange blossom syrup, put the caster sugar, water, and orange blossom in small saucepan, reduce down to syrup consistency (approx.. 105°C in temp). You can also test the consistency by putting a little bit of the syrup on a plate and placing in fridge to cool down – it should hold its line on the plate.
- To serve, flip the French toast over and brush with orange blossom syrup. Sprinkle over the pistachios. Serve.
Images: Unsplash