Jerk chicken is a dish native to Jamaica and its unique blend of herbs and spices makes it a one-of-a-kind food beloved by many. Jerk flavourings can be applied to beef , pork , and vegetables but it has traditionally been paired with chicken as it compliments it perfectly.

It’s great for summer BBQs, in particular, as most of the legwork required to make the perfect chicken happens days before you cook it, so you can sit back and relax on the day.

Michelle Miah, the co-founder of Rudie’s Jerk Shack, has spent years perfecting her jerk chicken recipe, experimenting with different blends of herbs and spices to create the tastiest combination. Michelle and her husband, Martin, travelled around Jamaica to learn about the history of jerk. They explain that it is believed that jerk was developed by native Jamaican maroons who had escaped slavery when the British captured the island in the 1600s. “They developed a way of curing the meat and preserving it by using pimento and other spices because obviously, in that time, they didn’t have any other way of curing the meat,” Michelle explains.

Jerk is still Jamaica’s signature dish to this day, and Michelle and Martin were able to make sure their process of making jerk is as authentic as possible by spending a lot of time watching native Jamaicans prepare jerk. “It’s an essential, everyday cuisine in Jamaica,” Martin explains.

You can cook it all year round in the UK too, although it is more traditionally associated with summer, pairing it with a traditional combination of rice and peas or making your own jerk fries (using the same jerk recipe), which is Martin’s favourite way to serve it. Or, as Michelle recommends, with a red cabbage slaw and Jamaican Johnny Cakes.

Below, Michelle shares her recipe to make the best jerk chicken, as well as her top tips for cooking it from scratch at home.