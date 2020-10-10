How to make vegan chocolate chip cookies from one of London’s coolest bakers
Megan Murray
How to make seriously delicious vegan chocolate chip cookies at home.
Chocolate chip cookies need no introduction – they’re just a classic. Doughy in the middle, but a little crunchy on the exterior with half-melted chocolate chips dotted generously within; chocolate chip cookies are a crowd-pleaser. Which means that when you find a good recipe for them, you should hold onto it.
And we certainly have found, not just a good recipe, but a brilliant one – and from one of London’s best upcoming bakers no less.
Melissa had been baking for years on the side, while dreading her 9-5 job in an office, until one day she decided to make her dream the day job.
She started her brand Jasmine’s Flour earlier this year and has already built up a delicious-sounding selection of cakes and loaves, including chocolate and banana Biscoff bread and apple crumble and salted caramel loaf.
Although she has no physical store just yet, you can order her bakes online as they are available for delivery to select London postcodes.
But you should also follow her on her Instagram page, for a satisfying selection of mouthwatering images of her rustic cakes, such as naked loaves dribbled with sugar icing or slathered in velvety, chocolate ganache.
Here, she shares with Stylist.co.uk her recipe for especially chewy chocolate chip cookies for you to make at home.
Ingredients:
- 145g plain flour
- 114g dairy-free spread (I use Flora)
- 50g dairy-free chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup of brown sugar
- 1/4 cup of caster sugar
- 1 tbsp plant milk (preferably oat or soy)
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp baking powder
Method
- Cream together the butter, vanilla extract and sugar.
- Mix the flour, baking powder & salt in a separate bowl.
- Combine the dry ingredients with the butter and sugar and fold. Careful not to over mix.
- Fold in the chocolate chips and add approx 1 tbsp of milk to the mixture until it turns in to a dough-like consistency.
- Chill for 30 mins in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven to gas mark 4 (180°C). Use a dessert spoon to scoop the dough on to a parchment paper-lined baking tray.
- Ensure they are spaced out evenly and there is enough room left around the edges.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are starting to brown.
- Place on a cooling rack to cool down completely before serving.
- Sweet tooth? Serve warm with ice-cream.
