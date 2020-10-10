Chocolate chip cookies need no introduction – they’re just a classic. Doughy in the middle, but a little crunchy on the exterior with half-melted chocolate chips dotted generously within; chocolate chip cookies are a crowd-pleaser. Which means that when you find a good recipe for them, you should hold onto it.

And we certainly have found, not just a good recipe, but a brilliant one – and from one of London’s best upcoming bakers no less.

Melissa had been baking for years on the side, while dreading her 9-5 job in an office, until one day she decided to make her dream the day job.