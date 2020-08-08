Looking for a delicious dessert you can make at home, something that far surpasses grabbing some ice cream out of the freezer? This white chocolate mousse with mango and toasted coconut recipe from Montezuma’s chocolate is an absolute show stopper.

This mousse is a perfect contrast between the sweet, creamy character of white chocolate with sharp, fruity mango and a zesty twist of lime. The thick yoghurt pares back any sickliness, and the toasted coconut complements the vanilla in the white chocolate. Delicious.

Enjoy it all to yourself or make it for guests. It works particularly well when made ahead of time as it needs a few hours to chill, and looks pretty served in a delicate cocktail glass.