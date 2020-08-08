How to make white chocolate mousse with mango and toasted coconut
- Megan Murray
This delicious white chocolate mouse recipe is sumptuously creamy, with a mixture of flavours that your tastebuds will love.
Looking for a delicious dessert you can make at home, something that far surpasses grabbing some ice cream out of the freezer? This white chocolate mousse with mango and toasted coconut recipe from Montezuma’s chocolate is an absolute show stopper.
This mousse is a perfect contrast between the sweet, creamy character of white chocolate with sharp, fruity mango and a zesty twist of lime. The thick yoghurt pares back any sickliness, and the toasted coconut complements the vanilla in the white chocolate. Delicious.
Enjoy it all to yourself or make it for guests. It works particularly well when made ahead of time as it needs a few hours to chill, and looks pretty served in a delicate cocktail glass.
Ingredients:
- 100g greek yoghurt, strained over a sieve
- 180g Montezuma’s white chocolate
- 150g double cream
- 1 sachet of veggie gelling agent
- 200g ripe mango, diced (or tinned pulp if you can’t find any ripe)
- 1 tsp golden caster sugar
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
To serve:
- 2 tbsp toasted coconut
- Half a ripe mango, diced
1. Puree 200g mango with the sugar. Whip the cream until it’s thick and fluffy – slightly more whipped than soft peaks, so it holds its shape but doesn’t break up. Lightly fold through the strained yoghurt.
2. Set up a bain marie with a couple of inches of water in a pan over a medium heat. Break your chocolate into a metal or glass bowl and combine with the mango puree. Place it over the pan so that the bottom isn’t touching the water, then melt the chocolate into the mango, stirring with a whisk until you have a smooth curd. Whisk in the lime zest, half the lime juice and the vegetarian setting powder. Leave to one side for a moment to cool.
3. Once slightly cooler (so as to not melt the whipped cream), pour a third of the cream and yoghurt and fold in, then repeat with the remaining two thirds. Pour into pretty glasses and set in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight. When you’re ready to serve, toss some diced mango with the remaining lime juice and pile it on top of the mousses with some flakes of toasted coconut. Grate over lime zest to finish.
Images: Montezuma’s