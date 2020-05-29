We don’t know about you, but we struggle to get through the AM without our daily coffee fix. As the weather gets warmer, though, and working from home is still a way of life for many of us, we’re looking at experimental ways to fix ourselves a caffeinated delight that is both refreshing and delicious from our home office

Although iced coffees may look oh-so-Instagrammable, they’re actually not hard to make. So, if you’ve been relying on your local Starbucks to re-open you might welcome the news that there’s plenty of delicious iced coffee recipes you can try yourself.

Of course, there’s no replacing a straight up latte that’s been poured over ice, making it both revitalising and energising, but there’s plenty more (chocolatey) recipes you can try if you’ve got a sweet tooth.

TikTok is rife with innovative recipes and foodie techniques, so we’ve collated a few of our favourite iced coffee videos that we’ll be trying at home this weekend. From a frozen Dalgona (the whipped coffee that took the internet by storm) to a Nutella hazelnut iced latte, these recipes are seriously mouthwatering.