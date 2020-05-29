Iced coffee recipes to make at home, from chocolatey mochas to a frozen Dalgona
- Megan Murray
Published
These delicious iced coffee recipes are simple to make and will brighten your morning.
We don’t know about you, but we struggle to get through the AM without our daily coffee fix. As the weather gets warmer, though, and working from home is still a way of life for many of us, we’re looking at experimental ways to fix ourselves a caffeinated delight that is both refreshing and delicious from our home office
Although iced coffees may look oh-so-Instagrammable, they’re actually not hard to make. So, if you’ve been relying on your local Starbucks to re-open you might welcome the news that there’s plenty of delicious iced coffee recipes you can try yourself.
Of course, there’s no replacing a straight up latte that’s been poured over ice, making it both revitalising and energising, but there’s plenty more (chocolatey) recipes you can try if you’ve got a sweet tooth.
TikTok is rife with innovative recipes and foodie techniques, so we’ve collated a few of our favourite iced coffee videos that we’ll be trying at home this weekend. From a frozen Dalgona (the whipped coffee that took the internet by storm) to a Nutella hazelnut iced latte, these recipes are seriously mouthwatering.
Iced caramel macchiato recipe
Simple iced coffee recipe
Iced Dalgona coffee recipe
Nutella hazelnut iced latte recipe
Images: Unsplash