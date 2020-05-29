Food

Iced coffee recipes to make at home, from chocolatey mochas to a frozen Dalgona

Megan Murray
These delicious iced coffee recipes are simple to make and will brighten your morning. 

We don’t know about you, but we struggle to get through the AM without our daily coffee fix. As the weather gets warmer, though, and working from home is still a way of life for many of us, we’re looking at experimental ways to fix ourselves a caffeinated delight that is both refreshing and delicious from our home office

Although iced coffees may look oh-so-Instagrammable, they’re actually not hard to make. So, if you’ve been relying on your local Starbucks to re-open you might welcome the news that there’s plenty of delicious iced coffee recipes you can try yourself.

Of course, there’s no replacing a straight up latte that’s been poured over ice, making it both revitalising and energising, but there’s plenty more (chocolatey) recipes you can try if you’ve got a sweet tooth. 

TikTok is rife with innovative recipes and foodie techniques, so we’ve collated a few of our favourite iced coffee videos that we’ll be trying at home this weekend. From a frozen Dalgona (the whipped coffee that took the internet by storm) to a Nutella hazelnut iced latte, these recipes are seriously mouthwatering. 

  • Iced caramel macchiato recipe

    Iced caramel macchiato recipe and method

    What you’ll need: 

    • Glass tumbler
    • Spoon
    • A coffee machine or instant coffee
    • Caramel sauce
    • Milk
    • Milk frother
    • Ice cubes

    Instructions:

    1. Let’s start with the coffee. Either deposit an espresso shot from your coffee machine into a small cup or whip up a shot’s worth of instant coffee just using hot water and coffee granules (no milk).
    2. Take your glass tumbler and using a spoon, spread caramel sauce around the inside of the glass. 
    3. In a separate container, froth two thirds of a glass of milk with an electric milk frother until it’s whipped into a light, frothy texture.
    4. Pour some of your milk into your caramel covered tumbler, filling the glass around half way up. Now pop in a hand full of ice cubes. 
    5. Add the espresso shot into the glass tumbler and pop a few spoonfuls of milk froth on top.
    6. Finish the froth with a drizzle of caramel sauce. 

  • Simple iced coffee recipe

    Easy iced coffee recipe and method

    What you’ll need

    • Ice cubes
    • Glass tumbler
    • Milk
    • Instant coffee granules 
    • Sugar
    • Water

    Instructions: 

    1. Fill your glass about half way up with ice cubes.
    2. Next, fill your glass about half way up with cold milk. 
    3. Mix your coffee together using one heaped teaspoon of instant coffee granules, a splash of water and half a teaspoon of sugar. Mix thoroughly and continue to use a hand whisk or fork until the mixture has a whipped texture. 
    4. Spoon the mixture into the glass tumbler and stir!

  • Iced Dalgona coffee recipe

    Iced Dalgona coffee recipe

    What you’ll need:

    • Ice cubes
    • Milk
    • Glass tumbler
    • Sugar 
    • Water
    • Instant coffee
    • Electric whisk
    • Ice cream scoop (not essential)

    Instructions:

    1. First, prepare your glass tumbler by filling it half way with ice, and then pouring in two thirds of cold milk. 
    2. Create your coffee mixture with a heaped teaspoon of instant coffee granules, half a teaspoon of sugar and a splash of water. Mix together with a spoon or fork until combined. 
    3. Take out your electric whisk and whisk the mixture until it becomes light brown in colour, light and frothy. 
    4. Using your ice cream scooper or a large spoon, cram the top of your glass full with big blobs of the coffee mixture until the glass is overflowing. 

  • Nutella hazelnut iced latte recipe

    Nutella hazelnut iced latte recipe and method

    What you’ll need:

    • Glass tumbler 
    • Milk
    • Nutella
    • Instant coffee
    • Sugar
    • Ice cubes
    • Squirty cream
    • Chocolate sprinkles 

    Instructions:

    1. Microwave half a glass of milk for one minute and pour it into your glass tumbler.
    2. Dollop two teaspoons of Nutella into the tumbler and stir into the milk. 
    3. Add a teaspoon of instant coffee granules and stir into the milk.
    4. Add a teaspoon of sugar and stir well. 
    5. Drop a handful of ice cubes into the glass tumbler and add a few glugs of milk.
    6. Finish with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

