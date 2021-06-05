Iced drink recipes: 6 refreshing cocktail, mocktail and iced coffee recipes
- Hollie Richardson
Published
From a grapefruit cocktail to an iced cold brew and a mocktail that you won’t believe is alcohol-free, here are six iced drink ideas to keep you refreshed at home during the heatwave.
It’s bloody hot out there right now. After a long and cold start to the year, the weather is finally starting to deliver as lockdown restrictions continue to ease. You might be celebrating the sunshine by spending the weekend on a rooftop bar, at a BBQ in a friend’s garden or going for an outdoors swim. Or, you might just plan on taking it easy at home, reading a book on the balcony or plugging into a podcast while sunbathing.
If you intend on chilling out at home during the heatwave, you’ll want to keep cool with a refreshing iced drink. Whether you fancy a cocktail or an iced coffee, there are plenty of alcoholic and non-alcoholic iced drink recipes to help get you through.
Let’s take a look at six ideas to get started with…
Ruby Chocolate ‘Frostino’
Ingredients:
- 500ml whole milk
- 115g ruby chocolate
- 1 ½ tsp ground coffee
Vanilla Swirl topping (optional):
- 350ml heavy cream
- 3 tbsps. granulated sugar
- ¾ tsp pure vanilla extract
Method:
- Brew your coffee in a cafetiere for 4-5 minutes. Ensure there are no grounds floating on top of the coffee
- Bring the milk to a gentle boil
- Add ruby chocolate and stir it in well, until melted
- Add the smooth coffee blend into the chocolate milk
- Leave it to cool completely whilst you make the vanilla swirl, then serve over ice
For the vanilla swirl (optional):
- Put the cream in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment.
- Whip until foamy and then add the sugar and vanilla extract.
- Beat until soft peaks form. Be careful not to overbeat or the cream will become grainy.
- Garnish with the swirl.
(Recipe provided by Coffee Direct)
The Paloma Cocktail
Ingredients:
- Pink grapefruit mixer (such as Two Keys Pink Grapefruit)
- 50ml tequila
- Slice of fresh pink grapefruit to garnish
Method:
Mix in a cocktail shaker and served over ice.
Orchard Fizz Mocktail
Ingredients:
- 25ml Lyre’s Dry London Spirit (note: Lyre’s spirits are alcohol-free)
- 25ml Lyre’s Amaretto
- 10ml Lyre’s Dry Vermouth
- 25ml cloudy apple juice
- 10ml lemon juice
- 10ml maple water (recipe below)
- Soda water
- Rosemary and dehydrated apple
Method:
- Build ingredients minus the soda into a cocktail shaker.
- Fill to the brim with ice and shake.
- Top with soda and garnish.
To make the maple water:
- Add one cup water to two cups maple syrup.
- Stir until combined.
- Store in the fridge – it will keep a month.
(Recipe provided by La Maison Wellness on behalf of Lyre’s)
Lavazza E-Tonic
Ingredients:
- 10/15 ml of espresso
- 100 ml of tonic water
- 5 ml of gum syrup
- 4 juniper berries
- 2 pieces of fresh ginger sticks
- Ice cubes
Method:
- Fill a large tumbler with ice cubes.
- Pour gum syrup and add tonic water, then stir the ingredients.
- Decorate with ginger sticks and juniper berries.
- Gently add a float of espresso.
- Place two straws and then serve.
Classic Bloody Mary
Ingredients:
- 50ml of Dima’s Vodka
- 20ml spice mix
- Juice of half a lemon
- Tomato juice to finish
Method:
- Combine ingredients in a glass with ice cubes and garnish with a celery stick.
(Recipe provided by Dima’s Vodka)
Toffee Spiced Cold Brew
Ingredients:
- 950ml of filtered water
- 130g of coffee beans (such as Golden Crema)
- 90ml toffee Syrup
- Spice mix (see recipe below)
Ingredients for the spice mix:
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder
- 1/8 tsp clove powder
- 1/8 tsp nutmeg powder
- 1/4 tsp ginger powder
Method:
- Grind your coffee beans to a medium coarse consistency.
- Add the water and ground coffee beans to a large mason jar. Then, leave it on your counter or in the fridge to steep for 20 hours.
- Strain your brew through a cheesecloth into a clean mason jar, or use a coffee filter and filter it like you would with drip coffee. Store in the fridge.
- In a serving glass filled with ice, mix 30ml toffee syrup, cold milk and ¼ tsp of the spice mix. Pour 1/3 of the cold brew concentrate over this. Serve immediately.
Images: provided by the companies who supplied recipes