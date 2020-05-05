Lindt: the ultimate brownie recipe for Lindor salted caramel truffles
- Hollie Richardson
Lindt has released the latest flavour of its beloved Lindor truffles, and you can include them in this delicious chocolate brownie recipe.
We can all agree that Lindt is a top-tier chocolate. From the Lindt gold Easter bunny to the Lindt Excellence bars, the smooth, rich chocolate is a taste sensation treat in any form.
But, arguably, it’s the Lindt Lindor truffle balls that we get excited about the most. Whether you let the chocolate shell dissolve in your mouth, or impatiently bite into it, the soft truffle centre waiting to meet your taste buds is indulgence in its smoothest form.
That’s why we’re so excited to announce a new Lindor flavour, and it just might be the best yet.
Lindor truffles are now available in salted caramel flavour! According to Lindt, the truffles are made with “velvety milk chocolate with a hint of salt and a sumptuously smooth melting caramel filling.”
You can buy order them online on the Lindt website and Amazon, or find them at Tesco and Morrisons supermarkets. Talk about a lockdown treat.
To celebrate the news, here is Lindt’s very own brownie recipe, which includes the magical ingredient: Lindor truffles.
Lindor brownies
Ingredients
- 80g plain flour
- 30g cocoa powder
- A pinch of salt
- 2 100g bars of Lindt Excellence Extra Creamy
- 3 eggs
- 150g granulated sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 125g unsalted butter
- 10 Lindor Truffles
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly grease an eight-inch square cake tin with cooking spray.
- Sift the flour, cocoa powder and salt into a bowl; set aside.
- Melt in a double boiler over medium-low heat, melt the Excellence Extra Creamy bars and butter, stirring, until the mixture is smooth and shiny. Alternatively, you can melt the chocolate and butter in the microwave in a large microwave-safe bowl on medium heat in 30 second intervals, stirring after each interval, until smooth and shiny). Set aside.
- In a large bowl whisk the eggs with sugar and vanilla until frothy. Stir in the cooled chocolate and butter mixture, fold in the flour, cocoa powder and salt. Scrape the batter into your prepared tin, and press the Lindor Truffles into the batter, ensuring to distribute them evenly.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until tester inserted in the centre comes out clean. Leave to cool.
- Cut into 12 squares and share (or eat them all by yourself).
