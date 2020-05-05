We can all agree that Lindt is a top-tier chocolate. From the Lindt gold Easter bunny to the Lindt Excellence bars, the smooth, rich chocolate is a taste sensation treat in any form.

But, arguably, it’s the Lindt Lindor truffle balls that we get excited about the most. Whether you let the chocolate shell dissolve in your mouth, or impatiently bite into it, the soft truffle centre waiting to meet your taste buds is indulgence in its smoothest form.

That’s why we’re so excited to announce a new Lindor flavour, and it just might be the best yet.