8 cool London restaurants now offering home deliveries

London’s restaurant industry is responding creatively to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown – so there’s never been a better time to order a takeaway.

There are few things Londoners love more than going out to eat. From the latest restaurant launches to the best street food pop-ups, the capital can always be relied upon to tempt our tastebuds with its classic and eclectic foodie hotspots. However, as lockdown sets in across London, our favourite eateries have temporarily closed to stop the spread of coronavirus. But although they have shut their doors to customers, the restaurant industry is still ensuring we can access the world-renowned food London has to offer – with a wave of new delivery services popping up across the city. So instead of ordering from the same old places on Deliveroo, why not try something a little different? From seafood to traditional Sunday roasts, you’ll find all the food you could wish for in our round-up of London’s best new restaurant delivery options – and you can tuck in knowing you’ve helped support a small business through these trying times.

Ombra

Best Italian restaurants offering delivery in London

Inspired by a Venetian bacaro and well-known for serving the greatest hits of Italy (pasta, cheese and wine), Hackney canalside restaurant Ombra has created a takeaway menu of pasta, sauces and fresh produce. Pasta kits are available for delivery within a 1 mile radius from the restaurant, and wine will also be available at a discounted rate too. Place your orders from Tuesday to Sunday, 12-6.30pm, from their website.

Yard Sale Pizza



Much-loved pizza chain Yard Sale Pizza, which already has popular branches in Finsbury Park, Clapton, Walthamstow, Leyton and Hackney Road, has rolled out a new delivery service. Not only will you be able order all your favourite pizzas, including the ‘Holy Pepperoni’, ‘Herb Your Enthusiasm’ and ‘New Porker’, but the restaurant will also be offering 50% off to NHS workers for collection and 25% for delivery, as well as running free regular pizza deliveries to local hospital Whipps, Homerton, and Royal London.

Coal Rooms

Best roast dinner deliveries in London

Housed inside the former Peckham Rye train station ticket office, Coal Rooms restaurant is offering a roast takeaway delivery service to addresses within a two-mile radius of the restaurant. So come Sunday, south Londoners be able to tuck into mouthwatering roasts such as 40-day aged belted Galloway rumps, whole cotswold chicken for two, and Welsh lamb saddle for two. All roasts are served with beef dripping, potatoes, carrots, January king cabbage, leeks and Yorkshire pudding.

Lucky and Joy

Best Chinese restaurant deliveries in London

As of today, East London restaurant Lucky and Joy on Lower Clapton Road are launching a takeaway delivery service of their Chinese-influenced cooking for people living within a 2-mile radius. There are discounts and free delivery for NHS workers and people over the age of 55 too. Order from the website here.

Mao Chow



Tiny restaurant Mao Chow on Mare Street in Hackney might be small, but its vegan Chinese-inspired food is mighty. Now that their bricks-and-mortar space is closed, you can order takeaways in advance by text, to be delivered within a 1-mile radius of the restaurant.

Best burger deliveries in London

Four Legs – an Islington restaurant residency at The Compton Arms – is known as a go-to burger destination. Now, it’s bringing its fabled beefburgers, cheeseburgers, and newly launched veggie burger (the aubergine parm sandwich) to our doors. You can order takeaway burgers for delivery in the Islington area if you’re close enough – all they ask is that you DM on Instagram to order before 4pm for delivery that night.

Patty&Bun



If you’re going a little stir-crazy being stuck at home, then bespoke burger joint Patty&Bun have a creative solution to brighten up long days of isolation: The Lockdown DIY Patty Kit. From the start of April, Patty&Bun will be delivering boxes with all the ingredients they use in store to create their epic ‘Ari Gold’ cheeseburger and ‘Smokey Robinson’ burgers, which includes their signature HG Walter beef patties, brioche buns, a mini bottle of Smokey P&B Mayo, cheese slices, and homemade pickled and smokey onions. Orders can be placed now, and delivery is available anywhere in London within the M25. And if you’re in need of inspiration, Patty&Bun will also be posting burger and cocktail tutorials on their Instagram and releasing weekly ‘Lockdown Bangers’ Spotify playlists, so you can recreate the restaurant’s vibes from the comfort of your living room.

Brat Farm, Grill and Wine Shop



Best seafood deliveries in London

Tomos Parry and the team at Michelin-starred Brat on Redchurch Street have just launched Brat Farm, Grill and Wine Shop, filled with all the same delicious produce from their network of small farmers, growers and fisherman. While the shop is temporarily closed, you’ll still be able to order grilled whole crabs, fish and smoking potatoes for delivery from the website.