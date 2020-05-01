Brunch: we miss it. From choosing how we want our eggs in the morning to asking for a fourth prosecco top up, weekend brunches really were a highlight pre-lockdown. And the thing we really miss – more than fluffy pancakes and spicy bloody Marys – is catching up with our pals.

But there is a way of recreating this during the pandemic. Cook your own brunch or order your favourite brunch to be delivered, and set a Zoom call up with your buddies – just like the good old days.