Lockdown brunches: where to order brunch from in London this weekend
- Hollie Richardson
Missing brunch dates with your pals? Treat yourself to a brunch delivery in London and get your friends to do the same.
Brunch: we miss it. From choosing how we want our eggs in the morning to asking for a fourth prosecco top up, weekend brunches really were a highlight pre-lockdown. And the thing we really miss – more than fluffy pancakes and spicy bloody Marys – is catching up with our pals.
But there is a way of recreating this during the pandemic. Cook your own brunch or order your favourite brunch to be delivered, and set a Zoom call up with your buddies – just like the good old days.
We’ve already taken a look at the best recipe ideas to make your own brunch. But if you’re feeling particularly indulgent, here are some of the best places in London where you can order brunch to be delivered from. We’ve done our research and are happy to confirm they are all still open and ready to deliver brunch on your doorstep (from a social distance, of course).
The Breakfast Club
A modern icon on the London breakfast and brunch scene, The Breakfast Club in Hackney Wick is still serving up its scrumptious savoury and sweet favourites. This includes pancakes, fry-ups, burritos and the humble bacon butty. You can even order a bottle of prosecco for the authentic experience.
Deeney’s
Leyton based Deeney’s is the home of incredible haggis and cheesy door-stopper toasties. You might have seen the takeaway stand at Broadway Market’s before. Vegan and vegetarian takes on haggis are also available, and are just as indulgent. And you can order a Bloody Mary to go with it.
Order to call-and-collect from the Deeney’s website or order to be delivered on Deliveroo.
Eggslut
Notting Hill’s Eggslut is the ultimate way to celebrate… eggs! Its innovative takes on egg buns are Instagram favourites. And you can follow up with a frothy coffee or fresh orange juice.
Order to pick up on the Eggslut website or order to be delivered on Deliveroo.
The Farmer’s Mistress
Continue to do brunch in style with The Farmer’s Mistress in Battersea. Spoil yourself with mushrooms on toast, breakfast buns, sourdough bagels or the Naughty Mistress breakfast with a hash cake, beans, eggs, crispy bacon, sausage roasted Portobello mushroom and tomato.
Make an order to pick up on The Farmer’s Mistress website or order to be delivered on Deliveroo.
by CHLOE.
Indulge in some delicious, wholesome, plant-based food that fuels and energises. Oh, and it tastes absolutely delicious. Their vegan menu includes pancakes with whipped maple butter (yum!), quinoa hash browns, and the Morning Glory (scrambled tofu, black bean salsa, spicy seitan chorizo, tofu cream, avocado, and wholewheat tortilla).
You can order on Deliveroo from the by CHLOE. sites in Belgravia, London Bridge, Fitzrovia and Wandsworth.
