London’s best bars and restaurants with outdoor terraces for drinking and dining

When those gloriously crisp and sunny spring days hit, there’s nowhere we’d rather be than outside. Our only stipulation is that, ideally, we’d like to have a drink in hand and nibbles on demand while basking ourselves in the rare snatches of sunlight our British weather affords us.

Of course, come night time you’ll find us heading out to one of London’s coolest rooftop bars to while the evening away. But if dining as well as drinking is on the cards, it’s a terrace that we’re after.