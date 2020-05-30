Food

Millie’s Cookie recipe: how to bake a giant celebration cookie at home

Megan Murray
Millie's Cookie recipe

This cookie recipe, coming straight from the experts at Millie’s Cookies and The Big Bakes, could be the most mouthwatering one you’ll ever try. We know what you’re thinking: now this is what weekends were made for.

It seems we’ve all become Great British Bake Off wannabes in lockdown, as everyone from our best mate to great aunt Margaret has upped their baking game. First it was the countless images of banana bread filling our social media feeds, then a new-found obsession with stocking up on beautiful bakeware. But now, we think we’re ready for the bake of our lives, to take on the iconic, Giant Millie’s Cookie. 

You’ll recognise Millie’s Cookies as the dessert franchise which has been serving up the biggest, doughiest cookies in the business for a whopping 35 years. We’ve loved their sweet slices of heaven since we were teenagers and can’t wait to recreate their magic in our own kitchens with this yummy recipe.

Millie’s Cookies has teamed up with The Big Bakes to bring us (and you!) this secret Giant Millie’s Cookies recipe, which is easy to follow and can be done at home. Plus, you can watch the handy video from The Big Bakes to make sure you’re on track.

What you’ll need 

Cookie ingredients:

  • 350g plain flour
  • 1tsp baking soda
  • 1tsp salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1tsp vanilla
  • 235g softened unsalted butter
  • 340g chocolate chips
  • 110g granulated sugar
  • 225g light brown sugar

Buttercream:

  • 100g butter
  • 150g icing sugar
  • 25g cocoa powder

Equipment: 

  • Stand mixer (or hand mixer, or a whisk)
  • Mixing bowl
  • Spatula
  • Teaspoon measure
  • Cling Film
  • Scales
  • Large baking tray with parchment
Millie's Cookies recipe
Millie's Cookies recipe: will you try it this weekend?

Method:

  1. Combine the sugar and butter and whisk together until pale and fluffy.
  2. Add in your eggs one at a time and mix until incorporated.
  3. Once the eggs are fully mixed in add a teaspoon of vanilla and mix until combined.
  4. Add flour, baking powder and salt and then mix slowly until evenly incorporated.
  5. Add your chocolate chips and give it a final mix until the dough has formed.
  6. Wrap your cookie dough in cling film and leave to chill for two hours in the fridge.
  7. Once dough is cooled, weigh out 400g of cookie dough and roll into a ball.
  8. Pop the ball in the centre of your baking tray and gently press down into a large puk shape.
  9. Bake at 160c for 30-35 minutes until golden brown on the edges.
  10. Leave to cool before decorating.
  11. While your cookie is cooling you can make your buttercream by beating the icing sugar, butter and cocoa together until smooth.
  12. Pop your buttercream in the piping bag and once the cookie is cool, get creative and decorate!

Happy baking!

Images: Millie’s Cookies 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk

