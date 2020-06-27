When it comes to ice cream, you just can’t go wrong with mint. Paired with chocolate chips or on its own, ice cream stands all over the country would be a sadder place without this zingy flavour.

And right now, as the heatwave rages on, there’s nothing we’d love more than some scrumptious ice cream to cool us down, and even better if we can make it fresh ourselves.

We’re not the only ones who love mint ice cream either, so do the March sisters of feminist epic Little Women. Now, we adored the book and Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation, but even we forgot that mint ice cream is a crucial part of the sisters’ Christmas Day feast.

Our memories have been jogged by award-winning food writers and chefs Kate Young and Olivia Potts, who have developed a yummy collection of recipes inspired by the book and era, including a must-try mint ice cream.