How to make mint ice cream: easy recipe inspired by Little Women
- Megan Murray
How to make mint ice cream at home for a rich, delicious treat in the heatwave.
When it comes to ice cream, you just can’t go wrong with mint. Paired with chocolate chips or on its own, ice cream stands all over the country would be a sadder place without this zingy flavour.
And right now, as the heatwave rages on, there’s nothing we’d love more than some scrumptious ice cream to cool us down, and even better if we can make it fresh ourselves.
We’re not the only ones who love mint ice cream either, so do the March sisters of feminist epic Little Women. Now, we adored the book and Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation, but even we forgot that mint ice cream is a crucial part of the sisters’ Christmas Day feast.
Our memories have been jogged by award-winning food writers and chefs Kate Young and Olivia Potts, who have developed a yummy collection of recipes inspired by the book and era, including a must-try mint ice cream.
You can see the other recipes that they’ve created inspired by the book and film on Kate’s blog, but we’ve included the ingredients and method to make our favourite from the selection, mint ice cream, which is perfect for a sunny day.
How to make mint ice cream
Mint ice cream recipe ingredients:
- 100g imperial mints/extra-strong mints
- 600ml double cream
- 397g tin condensed milk
- Pinch salt
- Red food colouring
Mint ice cream instructions
1. Bash the mints to pieces with a rolling pin or in a mortar and pestle. You’re aiming for gravelly chunks, rather than dust, so don’t take them too far. Tip them into a bowl, then pour the cream over the top. Leave to infuse for a couple of hours.
2. Pour the cream through a sieve, and discard the mints. Beat the cream to soft peaks, then fold a little of it into the condensed milk to loosen it. Season with a pinch of salt, then fold the rest of the cream through. Taste at this point – it should be pleasingly minty. Remember that the flavour will be duller when the ice-cream is cold; you can add a dash of peppermint extract if you would like it to be stronger.
3. Finally, fold through a little food colouring, until the mixture is a soft pink. Add colouring slowly; you don’t need much.
4. Pour into a freezer-proof container or tin, then freeze for at least four hours, or overnight.
5. Leave for a couple of minutes before scooping out into bowls.
Images: Getty