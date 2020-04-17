Nadiya’s Time To Eat is coming to Netflix to solve our quarantine cooking dilemmas
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Nadiya Hussain’s BBC cooking show, Nadiya’s Time to Eat, is coming to Netflix to inspire simple and fast cooking on a budget. Let’s face it, that’s exactly what we need during lockdown.
While the nation has been on lockdown, a handful of our favourite cooks have been on hand to share their best tips for quarantine cooking. Nigella Lawson confirmed that potatoes and rice are the saviours of comfort eating during this time (but we did already know this, right?). Jack Monroe has been answering the trickiest lockdown larder dilemmas and even landed a new TV series. And Nadiya Hussain continues to fly the flag for using leftovers in recipes.
So foodie fans who are struggling at the moment will be delighted to learn that Nadiya’s Time To Eat, which was originally recorded for the BBC, is coming to Neflix at the end of April.
The show features easy, inexpensive recipes that any level of cook can make. Hussain’s main focus is to offer helpful tips to cook well-rounded family meals that are quick to make and work for people on a budget.
Although the series was filmed last year, it’s perfect for if you’re running out of ideas on what to rustle up in the kitchen with limited ingredients. And she is not afraid to “cheat” and use hacks to create something delicious.
Netflix made the announcement earlier this week by sharing a trailer and captioning in: “Great British Baking Show winner, the all-around delightful Nadiya Hussain finally gets what she deserves: her own show!”
Watch the trailer for Nadiya’s Time to Eat
“I’ll show you how to rustle-up amazing, stress-free recipes using my cheeky time-smart hacks, so you can free up time to do the things you love with the people you love,” Hussain says in the trailer.
Although the show also features things we can’t do right now – finding out where our food comes from, visiting households to make dinners – it connects us with the outside world and gives inspiration for embracing food, family and friends when lockdown ends.
Hussain recently articulated how we should feel empowered about quarantine cooking and embrace the opportunity it gives for us to be creative and thankful for what we have.
She wrote in an Instagram post: “It’s a weird old time, but having a connection, even through all media makes us all feel like we are in this together. Don’t feel guilt about what you’re not cooking, feel empowered by what you are creating!”
Nadiya’s Time to Eat starts streaming on Netflix on 29 April.
Images: Getty