Nadiya’s Time To Eat is coming to Netflix to solve our quarantine cooking dilemmas

While the nation has been on lockdown, a handful of our favourite cooks have been on hand to share their best tips for quarantine cooking. Nigella Lawson confirmed that potatoes and rice are the saviours of comfort eating during this time (but we did already know this, right?). Jack Monroe has been answering the trickiest lockdown larder dilemmas and even landed a new TV series. And Nadiya Hussain continues to fly the flag for using leftovers in recipes.

So foodie fans who are struggling at the moment will be delighted to learn that Nadiya’s Time To Eat, which was originally recorded for the BBC, is coming to Neflix at the end of April.