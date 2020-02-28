Food

Nigella Lawson has a new book coming out, and this is where to pre-order it

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published

Cook, Eat, Repeat is the highly-anticipated new cookbook from Nigella Lawson, and you can pre-order a signed copy before its launch in October. 

Nigella Lawson fans, rejoice: the iconic food writer is releasing a new cook book. Last year, Lawson shared her favourite cheese toastie recipe with Stylist, and we’ve been hungry for more recipes ever since. With 50 new recipes featured in the Cook, Eat, Repeat, we’re already salivating.

But it’s not just a recipe book. Lawson, a bookworm who was once the literary editor for The Times, has also penned personal essays and stories for the book. As her writing is just as sumptuous as her recipes, fans will no doubt devour each and every page of this cook book with a twist.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Lawson wrote: “Exciting news! I am thrilled to announce my new book #CookEatRepeat out this October. Subtitled “Ingredients, recipes and stories”, it focusses on the rhymes and rituals of the kitchen, and intertwines recipes with narrative essays about food and stories from a cooking life.”

She then went into more detail on her website, writing: “Subtitled ‘Ingredients, recipes and stories’ (and yes, I know that lovers of the Oxford comma might be a little perturbed here), it’s a book that’s very close to my heart. It focusses on the rhymes and rituals of the kitchen, most particularly my kitchen, and intertwines recipes with narrative essays about food and stories from a cooking life.”

She added: “Just to give you a taster, chapters include A is for Anchovy (a celebration of the bacon of the sea), Beetroot and Me, How to Invite People for Dinner without Hating Them (or Yourself), incorporating A Vegan Feast, a loving defence of Brown Food, and plenty of new ideas for Christmas.”

She also gave a taster of what recipes to expect, including: “Burnt Onion and Aubergine Dip, Wide Noodles with Lamb Shank in Aromatic Broth, Brown Butter Colcannon… [and] Spaghetti with Chard.” Those wanting indulgent desserts can look forward to the “Rhubarb and Custard Trifle” and “Peanut Butter Cake”.

Cook, Eat, Repeat is due to be published in October, but you can pre-order a signed copy of the hardback book for £25.00 at Waterstones here.  

You can also pre-order non-signed copies at Foyles, Amazon and 

Images: Getty

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

