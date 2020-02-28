Nigella Lawson has a new book coming out, and this is where to pre-order it

But it’s not just a recipe book. Lawson, a bookworm who was once the literary editor for The Times, has also penned personal essays and stories for the book. As her writing is just as sumptuous as her recipes, fans will no doubt devour each and every page of this cook book with a twist.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Lawson wrote: “Exciting news! I am thrilled to announce my new book #CookEatRepeat out this October. Subtitled “Ingredients, recipes and stories”, it focusses on the rhymes and rituals of the kitchen, and intertwines recipes with narrative essays about food and stories from a cooking life.”