Taken from Indian in 7 by Monisha Bharadwaj

I always butterfly prawns to enhance their juiciness and to get rid of the dark coloured ‘vein’ that runs along their backs. This vein is the prawns’ digestive tract, and I remove it because it can look unsightly, affect the taste of the dish and I’d rather not eat the contents of a digestive tract.

You can also use the smaller prawns for this dish as they retain their moisture, but I’d still devein them. You can also substitute the king prawns with cubed chicken breast or thigh meat.

I’ve given an option of 2–3 fresh green chillies, depending on whether you like a hotter or milder dish.

Serves 4

1 onion, sliced

2 handfuls of fresh coriander

2 handfuls of mint, woody stalks discarded

2–3 fresh green chillies, roughly chopped (seeds and all)

200g basmati rice, washed and drained

200g fresh raw king prawns, shelled, deveined and butterflied

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Heat 2 tablespoons of sunflower oil in a heavy-based saucepan and fry the onion over a high heat for 3–4 minutes until it starts to golden.

Meanwhile, tear the coriander (leaves and stems) and the mint leaves into a blender.

Add 2 teaspoons of ginger-garlic paste and the chillies and blend to as fine a paste as possible, adding 200ml cold water to turn the blades smoothly.

Add the rice to the onion, stir gently a few times to mix and then add 200ml boiling water. Stir in the green herby paste.

Add the prawns and season with salt, mixing lightly. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer on the lowest setting for about 15 minutes, without lifting the lid.

Turn off the heat and leave the pan covered for a further 5 minutes to finish cooking the rice in the steam.

Remove the lid and run a fork through the rice to loosen it. Serve the rice mixture hot, drizzled with the lemon juice.