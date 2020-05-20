Orange wine has just been promoted to the top of our must-drink list for the summer after our current Netflix obsession pointed us in the right direction.

Spoiler warning : it seems there’s only one drink that’ll do in the aftermath of murdering your best friend’s partner – and according to Dead to Me’s Jen Harding (played by the hilarious Christina Applegate) – it’s orange wine. If you love the series too, you might have already watched the scene in episode one where Jen is frantically cleaning her back garden to remove traces of Steve Wood’s (James Marsden) fateful visit. It’s at this moment that her annoyingly chirpy neighbour drops by for a chat and invites her to try some orange wine. Sure, neither of them know what orange wine is and the suggestion may have come from a Reddit thread, but you know what? That orange wine looks good. So much so, it’s got us hankering to know more about this summery sounding wine and whether we should be drinking it ourselves.

What is orange wine? According to wine expert at The Wine Workshop Jane Parkinson, we should absolutely be cracking open a bottle of orange wine, as she says this particular beverage is “one of the hottest trends right now”. “Orange wine is nothing to do with the fruit and everything to do with the wine’s colour,” says Parkinson. She continues: “It’s made by crushing white grapes in a cement or ceramic container and instead of removing the skins and seeds (as is normally done), the whole lot is left to ferment away for however long the winemaker sees fit. It could be a few days. It could be a year. Little to no additives are included in this mixture so they often taste earthier and turn an apricot/orange colour.” Orange wine does often cost more, but Parkinson explains that because of the time and care it takes to make a good one, and says it’s worth the extra pennies.

Best orange wines to try If you’re new to the world of orange wine you might be wondering where to start. Yes, this stuff may sound like sunshine in a glass, but with so many different interpretations on the market it can feel difficult – nay impossible – for a wine novice to pick the right one. We asked Parkinson for her help once again, and enlisted the expertise of Luke Comer from Newcastle cocktail bar Mother Mercy (who, since lockdown, has developed a home cocktail hotline Mother Knows Best with tips and recipes), for their tips on the best orange wines to try.

Feeling thirsty yet? Well, that’s our picnic-ing libations sorted!

