Pink Prosecco is coming to the UK – and we’re already blushing over it
- Hollie Richardson
There’s a new kind of Prosecco coming to the UK next year…
We’ve all accepted that none of us will be sipping cocktails at London’s best rooftop bars this year. We won’t be perusing the wine list at the city’s coolest wine bars, or checking out hot new pop-ups.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy a refreshing tipple in the sun.
Orange wine has become the new vin du jour, with people ordering bottles for home delivery. And there are plenty of simple cocktail recipes to attempt recreating.
If you are missing meeting your friends in a city bar after work, however, we’ve got some news that might get you even more excited for next summer (which can only be better than this one).
Pink Prosecco is now officially a thing – hurrah!
The Prosecco DOC Consortium announced yesterday (22 May) that production of Prosecco DOC Rosé has been approved.
According to industry magazine The Drinks Business, new regulations state rosé Prosecco must be made with a Glera base and blended with 10% - 15% Pinot Nero, with Brut Nature and Extra Dry being the only two permitted styles.
The wines are allowed to go on sale at the earliest on 1 January following the harvest, and labels must be vintage dated with a minimum of 85% of the fruit coming from the stated vintage.
This means pink Prosecco should be in UK bars and on our shop shelves by summer 2021.
You might think you’ve already enjoyed pink Prosecco, but that will have been rosé sparkling wine. Just like champagne, there are strict regulations around what can officially be called Prosecco.
We’re already dreaming of sipping a flute of the pink stuff on a rooftop next summer. See you there!
Images: Getty