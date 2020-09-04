Pret coffee subscription: how to get 5 coffees a day for £20
- Megan Murray
- Published
Pret A Manger has announced that all customers can get a month of free coffee while trying the brand’s new subscription service, YourPret Barista, from 8 September.
It’s a small thing, but we’ve often found that when you’ve woken up late, suffered a stressful commute and are stomping your way to the office, there’s one thing that can save your already doomed morning: a takeaway coffee.
As we say, it’s a small thing but treating yourself to that luxuriously creamy shot of caffeine (instead of the congealing instant granules at work) can just give you that spring in your step back.
The downside is it’s an expensive habit to get into. One that’s tricky to justify, especially if you’re prone to picking one up most days, which is a trap that the Stylist team has been known to fall into.
If you empathise with this, you’ll probably be excited as we are to hear that the coffee gods have been listening, and that Pret A Manger has announced a new coffee subscription which invites customers to enjoy up to five takeaway hot drinks a day – for £20 a month.
What’s even better? The first month is entirely free. Yup, Pret fans who sign up to the scheme from 8 September need not even fork out that initial £20, but simply enjoy five lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites – seriously whatever you fancy – every single day for free.
The brand says that the new subscription is part of the post-pandemic relaunch and an attempt to get UK customers back in stores. The service is called YourPret Barista and includes all drinks prepared by Pret’s expert baristas including 100% organic and 100% Arabica coffees, organic teas, hot chocolates, smoothies and frappes.
To activate, subscribers need to scan their personalised QR code and that’s it, they can start enjoying free coffee up to five times a day for a month, and then for £20 a month after that.
How can I get it?
How to get your free coffee:
- Subscribe at your.pret.co.uk or be guided through QR codes available in every Pret store nationwide.
- The subscription is loaded onto your Apple or Google digital wallet or can be accessed via emailed QR codes. Scanners installed in Pret shops enable you to verify your subscription status and redeem hot drinks.
- YourPret Barista coffee subscription is valid for one month, and auto-renews with no minimum term contract. You can unsubscribe at any time.
- Only redeemable in-shop for takeaway or eat-in. Redemption is limited to one drink per transaction, up to five per day, with 30 minutes intervals between each transaction to prevent misuse.
Images: Getty / Pret