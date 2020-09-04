It’s a small thing, but we’ve often found that when you’ve woken up late, suffered a stressful commute and are stomping your way to the office, there’s one thing that can save your already doomed morning: a takeaway coffee.

As we say, it’s a small thing but treating yourself to that luxuriously creamy shot of caffeine (instead of the congealing instant granules at work) can just give you that spring in your step back.

The downside is it’s an expensive habit to get into. One that’s tricky to justify, especially if you’re prone to picking one up most days, which is a trap that the Stylist team has been known to fall into.

If you empathise with this, you’ll probably be excited as we are to hear that the coffee gods have been listening, and that Pret A Manger has announced a new coffee subscription which invites customers to enjoy up to five takeaway hot drinks a day – for £20 a month.