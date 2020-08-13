According to Mionetto, you see, more than half of Britains (51%) serve prosecco either too warm or too cold. While 63% of us don’t know the optimal pouring angle for a bottle of bubbly. If that sounds like you then you’re luck, because we’ve got all the facts to arm you as hostess with the mostess.

What’s the correct way to pop a bottle of prosecco?

When it comes to popping a bottle of prosecco it seems most people have the wrong technique, with 65% of us pulling the cork from the bottle. In actual fact, we should wiggle and pull the bottle itself, rather than the cork, to correctly release the bubbles within. First, remove the foil on the bottle. This is usually done by pulling a little tab but can also be done with a wine opener’s knife.

Then, loosen the wire cage around the cork by flipping down the small wire ‘key’ and twisting it. Hold the bottle at a 45-degree angle, making sure you keep it pointed in a safe direction, away from yourself and other people. Hold the bottom of the bottle with one hand and the cork with the other. Holding the cork firmly, use your dominant hand turn the bottle slowly towards you. This will gently loosen the cork until it eases out.

What temperature should prosecco be served at?

Mionetto’s research says that 20% of prosecco drinkers think that a balmy 12-14 degrees is the correct temperature to best release the flavours and aromas within. But the correct temperature to get the most from your bottle is a cool 6-8°C. This equates to about 7 hours of fridge time – or, if you’re in a rush, pop in an ice bucket for 15 minutes.