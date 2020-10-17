Pumpkin cupcakes with spiced cream cheese icing recipe
Megan Murray
Let one of London’s loveliest bakeries teach you how to make the ultimate autumnal treat: pumpkin cupcakes with spiced cream cheese icing. Delicious.
It’s autumn, which means we’re obsessed with everything pumpkin.
Whether it be whipping up pumpkin spiced lattes at home or deciding which mouthwatering recipe to use up our pumpkin leftovers on, we can’t get enough of this wonderfully seasonal vegetable.
But while pumpkin may technically be savoury, we think it also goes splendidly with cakes. So much so, that we’ve asked the wonderful Primrose Bakery to share their special pumpkin cupcake recipe with us (and you!), which even comes with spiced cream cheese icing.
This is the recipe to get you in the autumnal mood, trust us. Read on to learn how to make them and we predict you’ll be licking the bowl in no time.
Ingredients for 12 regular sized cupcakes:
- 110g unsalted butter (at room temperature)
- 240g soft light brown sugar
- 2 large free-range/organic eggs
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- 100g pumpkin puree (this can be bought in tins in most supermarkets)
- 125g self-raising flour
- 120g plain flour
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- 125ml buttermilk
Ingredients for cream cheese icing:
- 175g cream cheese
- 450g icing sugar
- 125g unsalted butter, at room temperature
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
- pinch ground cloves
Method for cupcakes:
- Preheat the oven to 160°C (fan) or 180°C and line a 12-hole muffin tray with muffin/cupcake cases.
- In a large mixing bowl cream the butter and sugar together until the mixture is pale and smooth, which should take about 3-5 minutes using an electric hand mixer. Add the eggs, one at a time, and the vanilla extract, beating well after each addition. Add the pumpkin and beat until just combined.
- Combine the flours, cinnamon and ginger in a bowl. Add one-third of this to the creamed mixture and beat until just combined. Add half the buttermilk and beat again until just combined. Repeat these steps until all the flour mixture and buttermilk have been added.
- Carefully spoon the mixture evenly into the cupcake cases, filling each case to about two-thirds full. Bake in the oven for about 25 minutes until slightly raised and golden brown. To check they are cooked, insert a skewer in the centre of one of the cakes – it should come out clean.
- Remove from the oven and leave the cakes in their tins for about 10 minutes before placing on a wire rack to cool.
- Once they are completely cool, ice them with the icing below and decorate with a sprinkling of cinnamon or nutmeg on the top or even some Halloween decorations if appropriate!
Method for cream cheese:
Place all ingredients in a large bowl and beat well with an electric hand mixer until thoroughly combined and the icing is smooth and pale. This could take a few minutes.
(If you have any icing left over store it in an airtight container in the fridge. Before reusing let it come to room temperature and then beat again.)
Images: Primrose Bakery